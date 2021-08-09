PM Modi to announce palm oil initiative to curb imports and check edible oil prices





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce a new palm oil production initiative Monday to help increase farm incomes. Government sources said one of the movement’s other key goals is to exploit domestic prices of edible oils which are driven by expensive imports of palm oil. Sources said the announcement would come with the transfer of nearly 19,500 crore rupees to 9.75 crore from farmers as the 9th tranche of PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana by PM Modi. The program, sources say, is expected to encourage palm oil production to reduce reliance on imports and help farmers take advantage of the huge market. Palm oil is currently the most consumed vegetable oil in the world. The main consumers of this product are India, China and the European Union (EU). Palm oil is widely used in the production of detergents, plastics, cosmetics and biofuels. India is the largest consumer of vegetable oil in the world. In 2016-2017, India’s total domestic palm oil consumption was 9.3 million tonnes, of which 98.97% was imported from Malaysia and Indonesia. This means that India was producing nationally only 1.027 percent of its needs. Interestingly, the EU and China only use 46% and 58% of their palm oil in food-related production, respectively, with the rest going to cosmetics, oleochemicals and pharmaceuticals. In India, 94.1% of its palm oil is used in food products, especially for culinary purposes. This makes palm oil extremely critical for India’s edible oil economy. To control cooking oil prices against inflation, the Center on June 29 reduced the basic import duty on crude palm oil, or CPO, from 15% to 10% for three months to boost prices. imports. Together with the additional agricultural contribution of 17.5 percent and a social contribution of 10 percent, the reduction had reduced the effective tax rate on the OPC to 30.25 percent, from 35.75 percent previously. India’s palm oil imports account for almost 60% of its total vegetable oil imports. In 2020, these imports fell to 7.2 million MT against 9.4 million MT in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With India considering cheaper and larger imports in June 2021 to reduce domestic prices for edible oil, the cost of palm oil fell from $ 527.50 / MT on May 5, 2020 to $ 971 / MT on June 29 in the international market. This sharp increase has led to a rise in the prices of edible oils in India. In 2016-2017, with an average price of Rs 520 per 10 kg, the bill for importing palm oil from India was around 7.3 billion US dollars (Rs 47,000 crore) India has attempted to increase domestic production by investing in domestic oil palm. Government programs between 2011-14, such as the Extension of the Oil Palm Zone (OPAE) and the National Oilseeds and Oil Palm Mission (NMOOP 2014), were launched to increase national palm cultivation. oil.

