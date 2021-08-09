Tibetan students forced to attend Chinese military-style education camps in Nyingtri: report





The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is forcing children attending school in Tibet to undergo military training in Chinese armed forces camps during the summer vacation, according to a report by RFA. Compulsory attendance at Chinese military camps deprived Tibetan students of the opportunity to learn their local Tibetan language, according to the report, citing sources. In an attempt to indoctrinate the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), children aged 8 to 16 from the Tibetan capital Lhasa and other populated areas were sent to learn Chinese military training in at least two camps. training programs that have been set up in the south of the country. Tibets Nyingtri, also known as the Kongpo region. At the Snow Hawk Tibetan Youth Military Summer Camp and Tibet Rong He Military Training Center, where children gathered to impart Chinese culture and patriotism, soldiers provided training in an attempt to weaken learning Tibetan culture among the population. Attendance at military camps also deprived Tibetan children of the opportunity to learn their own language. Coinciding with the school holidays now in Lhasa, Tibetans are not allowed to organize private lessons to learn Tibetan, and therefore the Chinese authorities force Tibetan children to follow these military programs where they provide political education instead, a said RFA citing a Tibetan resident. Another researcher from the Tibet Policy Institute based in Dharamsala, India, told the broadcaster that Chinese military camps are robbing Tibetan children of opportunities to learn their own culture and language in a private setting, which is essential to preserve the Tibetan national identity. . These children, on the other hand, attend Tibetan schools and monasteries during the summer holidays to perfect their language, but are now being asked to inquire about military programs. China “implements” its own ideology A resident named Tenzin told RFA that the move was an attempt by China to brainwash young Tibetans when he called participation in these camps a strategy to diminish Tibetan culture. The Chinese Communist Party has planted its own ideology and nationalism among young Tibetan students in military camps on the Tibetan border with India where border skirmishes broke out in Ladakh last year. Earlier last year, the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) announced that it would expand compulsory Mandarin education to preschoolers as it abolished minority languages ​​such as Mongolian, Tibetan and uyghur. “In order to implement Secretary-General Xi Jinping’s instructions on teaching Mandarin nationwide, we will continue to promote the use of Mandarin nationwide, a directive issued by the Chinese Ministry of Education. read China occupied Tibet in 1950 and exercised control over the territory while the Dalai Lama sought to liberate Tibet from China. (with ANI entries)

