Climate change intensifies disasters in the Mediterranean region





Forest fires have raged in Turkey for more than 12 days as a prolonged heat wave turned forests into powder kegs and flames threatened populated areas, electrical installations and historic sites. The fires, described as the worst in living memory in Turkey, have so far claimed eight lives, including a volunteer carrying clean water and other refreshments to firefighters in Marmaris. The fires have also killed countless animals, destroyed acres of forests near popular tourist destinations, and forced thousands of evacuations. In neighboring Greece, plumes of smoke and ash blocked the sun over the country’s second largest island and turned the skies orange as fires devoured pristine forests and triggered more evacuation alerts Sunday, as residents called for more help to fight the fires. Professor Levent Kurnaz, climatologist at Bogazici University in Istanbul, told The Associated Press that climate change is intensifying the natural disasters that have hit the region. The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come under heavy criticism for an allegedly slow response to the fires and inadequate preparation for large-scale forest fires. The government has acknowledged that the country does not have a serviceable fleet of water drop planes. Some volunteers joined the firefighting efforts out of frustration at the government’s seemingly inadequate response. Ahmet Bilgin, a 52-year-old actor, joined the Milas relief effort from Istanbul. Bilgin told The Associated Press he believes the wildfires that have ravaged the region are a global problem and called on states around the world to intervene. Authorities have opened investigations into the cause of the fires, including possible sabotage by Kurdish militants. A 16-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a fire that broke out in the Manavgat region of Antalya on Wednesday, pro-government newspaper Sabah reported. A heat wave in southern Europe, fueled by warm air from North Africa, has caused forest fires across the Mediterranean, including in Italy and Greece. Greek and European officials have blamed climate change for the multiple fires ravaging parts of southern Europe, from southern Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey. Massive fires have been burning for weeks in Siberia, northern Russia. In total, forest fires have burned nearly 15 million acres this year in Russia. In the United States, hot, dry and gusty weather also fueled devastating forest fires in California, wiping out entire cities in some cases. (Disclaimer: this story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image and title may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

