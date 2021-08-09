Politics
Covid-19 trip: Boris invited to cap the excessive cost of PCR tests
8 Aug 2021, 23:01
Boris Johnson has been urged to cap the cost of private Covid-19 testing to prevent vacations abroad from becoming a luxury open only to the wealthiest families.
People entering the UK must pass a PCR test before landing under the government’s international travel rules, which have seen a number of countries go greenlisted and France drop its ‘amber plus’ status today ‘hui.
The government website shows more than 100 PCR test vendors charging 200 or more, with travelers complaining of large differences in prices and service levels.
The health secretary has asked the competition watchdog to investigate the “excessive” costs of the tests, and the Lib Dems have called for a price cap.
Read more: Javid asks competition watchdog to investigate ‘excessive’ cost of PCR testing
Analysis of the Lib Dems’ list of government-approved vendors shows that only 11% of vendors offered testing for people under 50, with the cheapest prices ranging from $ 20.
Some 24% of vendors were charging over 200 – with the Mayfair GP Clinic listed as 575, although its own website says prices start at 399.
Sajid Javid has asked the competition watchdog to investigate the market in response to concerns about the cost to families traveling abroad to protect travelers from being “exploited”.
He said in a tweet: “People should be able to go on vacation, whether it’s to see family or just to relax, without worrying about excessive fees for PCR tests.”
The Lib Dems are calling on the government to cap costs, remove VAT and “cut the red tape that keeps prices high.”
Party health spokeswoman Munira Wilson said: “International travel cannot become a luxury that only the rich can afford.
“The price of PCR testing for international travel is a scam and much higher than most other countries.
“Many have not seen their loved ones abroad since the start of the pandemic and the cost of testing is a real barrier to travel.
“When the cost of providing a test is estimated at 20%, why do many companies charge well over 100 and some over 500?
“Testing is essential in our fight against the pandemic, but if it is safe to travel, it should be affordable to travel.
“The Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to cap the cost of PCR testing for international travel, remove VAT on testing, and cut the red tape that keeps prices high.”
Mr Javid acknowledged that the cost of testing can be a barrier to travel, especially for families.
In a letter to CMA Director General Andrea Coscelli, Mr Javid said: “We have all experienced tremendous disruption in our lives during this pandemic, but it is not fair that some families are still suffering further disruption unnecessarily due to potentially unfair practices in the private travel testing market.
Read more: From travel insurance to PCR tests: how to book a vacation abroad in 2021
“It is important that the sensible measures we have introduced at the borders are fair and transparent and do not involve unnecessary costs or poor quality benefits for the people who have sacrificed so much during this pandemic.
A spokesperson for the CMA said he was aware of concerns about “evolving markets for Covid-19 testing” and was eager to provide the Secretary of Health with advice on how best to ” ensuring that travelers have access to affordable and reliable testing ”.
