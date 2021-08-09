Khattak says opposition is exposed





NOWSHERA: Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that the opposition had been exposed to the nation.

Addressing separate gatherings in various parts of Nowshera District, he said people were politically mature and could not be fooled. He believed the opposition parties had set up the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hide their corruption, but the alliance had ended.

The defense minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its five-year constitutional term, advising the opposition to wait for the next general election. He claimed the PTI would also form the next government after winning the 2023 general election.

Pervez Khattak said the country needs an honest leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the government would soon issue ration, education and Kissan cards to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that over 30 billion rupees had been set aside for this purpose.

The defense minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was focusing on helping the people. He said the opposition was screaming without any justification, insisting that all institutions were working within the framework of the Constitution.

He said the opposition should help the government legislate to bring about electoral reforms and introduce electronic voting machines to ensure the transparency of the polls. Pervez Khattak said the government would soon solve the problem of offloading gas and electricity. He said the water level has dropped in the Tarbela dam as less rainfall has been recorded this year, which has affected electricity production.

