Donald Trump disappears from our conversations





Former President Donald Trump’s prominence in online speech has declined significantly since leaving the White House, according to data shared with Newsweek.

Online mentions of the former commander-in-chief and Google searches for his name have mushroomed around last year’s election and the events of January 6, but have since declined significantly.

Data provided by Brandwatch showed more than 355 million mentions of Donald Trump on what he calls the “social web” – including blogs, forums, news sites and public social media pages and accounts. – from the beginning of June of last year to the end of July 2021. These mentions exclude his eldest son and namesake, Donald Trump Jr.

June 2020 saw the highest number, with over 54.1 million mentions. Mentions also exceeded 50 million in October and November 2020, according to figures from Brandwatch’s Consumer Research platform.

The low point was April 2021, with more than 2.4 million, a drop of 95% from its peak, while in July the figure stood at over 3.5 million. The numbers read “more than” to account for the possibility of deleted and / or edited messages.

The graph below shows the number of mentions each month since last June.

Fire watch

On a daily basis, January 6 was the day with the most mentions during the review period, at over 5.1 million.

The graph below shows the daily mentions over the period assessed by Brandwatch.

“Obviously, the big conversations in October and November 2020 were due to the election that took place in early November, and October hosted two separate televised debates which tend to spark discussions online,” Kellan Terry said, Brandwatch communications director at Newsweek. .

“June’s conversation was elevated due to the backlash online and comments about the accusations that Trump was in a White House bunker and the photo of Trump outside St. John’s Episcopal Church.”

Terry said Brandwatch also looked at the daily mentions of Trump, which gave a “more dramatic and vivid” picture of how the mentions of him have changed. The day with the most mentions – 5.1 million – was January 6, 2021, the day of the Capitol Riot.

“Two days later, Trump was booted from a lot of online social platforms. You can see how small Trump’s online conversation has gotten since then,” Terry said.

“That said, Trump is still mentioned tens to hundreds of thousands of times a day. There are many, many brands that would love to have such a solid conversation online on a daily basis.”

The graph below shows the daily mentions over the period assessed by Brandwatch.

Fire watch

Brandwatch also rated the sentiment of the mentions, categorizing them into the broad negative and positive categories.

“Throughout the period, Trump’s online conversation was too negative with 69.48% of mentions ranked by sentiment being negative,” Terry told Newsweek.

“You can see that Trump’s conversation has been a little more negative since January 2021, but not overwhelmingly more negative when we look at the sentiment of the conversation on a monthly basis.

“This is a departure from Trump’s conversation of several years ago. Although Trump has always been a polarizing figure – with his sentiment of online conversation regularly hovering around 50/50 – his conversation is significantly more negative in this time frame. “

The charts below show the general sentiment over the period, followed by the monthly breakdown.

Fire guard Fire guard

While Brandwatch figures show a decline in discussion, data from Google Trends also shows a decline in interest in searches around the term “Donald Trump.”

Trend data shows a number between 0 and 100 highlighting the relative interest in a search term over time.

Looking at the same time period discussed above – from early June 2020 to late July 2021 – interest peaked at 100 around the time of last year’s presidential election.

Thereafter, there was a peak between January 3 and 9, during which time the Capitol Riot occurred, where it reached 57. By the end of July, the figure was of 4. The lowest point in the period measured before Trump left the White House was 17 years.

The screenshots below show the graph of Google Trends data for searches for “Donald Trump” for the periods June 2020 to July 2021 and June 2015 to July 2021.

Google Trends Google Trends

Looking back, from the month Trump announced his candidacy – June 2015 – to the end of July 2021, there has been a sharp drop in interest in research.

During that time, around the time Trump won, election research in 2016 was at its highest score of 100.

There was a peak around the time of his inauguration, at 58, and another around the 2020 election, with an increase to 57 in November 2020.

In June 2015 it was 20, while in July 2021 the number was 5. Some of the variation between these numbers could be somewhat affected by a change in Google’s data collection in January 2016.

In power, Trump had more power to generate news and the media was more tied to reporting on him. But as the former president, that’s no longer the case, Jon Herbert, senior lecturer in the School of Social, Political and Global Studies at Keele University and co-author of The Presidency, told Newsweek. Ordinary of Donald J. Trump.

This drop in impact isn’t necessarily unusual for an incumbent president, but for Trump it is more noticeable because of his media strategy throughout his tenure, Herbert suggested.

“Trump can’t generate that much news,” Herbert said. “He had all the strength of the federal government behind him – even though some were wielding knives – in terms of being able to make a fuss in a range of policy areas. The media was forced to cover him because he was president; you can’t. just not ignore the presidency because those words have an impact on so many different levels. So, on purpose or not, the media has been made to magnify his every deed. He understood that and played with it.

“Now that’s another citizen: why should so many media pay attention? Granted, there are some on the right who trade on Trump’s name to grab the attention of their readers and viewers – stories about him are still popular among right-wing media consumers – but, if you will, the degree of magnification is very low.

“It happens to all incumbent presidents, but the lens of it is overstated in this case because Trump’s presidency was so media-focused.”

Herbert said that while Trump’s bans on multiple social media platforms will have impacted his ability to influence the conversation, it would be “a mistake to overstate his importance even in Trump’s example.”

“I think he would be hard pressed to get the same level of coverage now even if he had access to Twitter – we are discussing ‘social media’ but basically he tweeted and the Campaign / White House made sure to that it is broadcast on other platforms, “he added. Herbert said.

“Mainstream media attention would have gone down anyway because he is no longer president and that gives them a lot more choice as to whether or not they cover his words.”

Andrew Chadwick, professor of political communication at Loughborough University and author of The Hybrid Media System: Politics and Power, put more weight on the social media suspensions.

“It’s inevitable that Trump’s previous strategy of trying to build his base online and control the news cycle with inflammatory tweets won’t work the same now that he no longer has a Twitter account. “Chadwick told Newsweek.

“Trump now has to rely on social media surrogates to do it for him. There are a lot of them, but they won’t be as effective as they used to be.

“Social media is based on an attention economy. It’s not enough to post press releases on your website and hope others post them on Twitter.”

Chadwick pointed out that polls have always indicated high support for Trump among the electorate.

“So now we have an intriguing situation, in which support for conservative politics remains high among the American electorate, but the main organizing force of this movement does not have the public profile it once had,” he said. -he declares.

“This potentially opens up a space for new conservative Republican leaders to fill the void online.”

Newsweek has contacted the former president’s office for comment.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

