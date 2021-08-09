Politics
Jokowi regarding the OSS: I don’t want to hear that there is corruption anymore
Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on the government not to make it difficult for economic players to obtain permits. He also stressed that he would take action against government officials involved in corruption in the management of this permit.
This was expressed when he inaugurated the launch of the risk-based Single Online Submission (OSS) system. The presence of this system is considered a very important form of licensing reform in Indonesia.
“I don’t want to hear anymore about the difficulties faced by entrepreneurs, I don’t want to hear about bribes anymore, everything has to be done in an open, transparent and easy way for the entrepreneurs. Jokowi said during the launch of Risk -Based on the Single Online Submission System (OSS) on Monday (9/8).
Jokowi also wants the government to be able to provide easy, fast and straightforward services to business players. If all of this can be achieved, he believes it will have a significant impact on regional and national economic movements.
“Today we are launching risk-based open source software. This is a very important licensing reform, using online licensing services integrated and integrated with a risk-based licensing paradigm. the business climate in Indonesia, ”Jokowi said. .
Thanks to this OSS system, the type of license will be adjusted according to the risk. Large-scale business licenses must be in the form of certain permits, medium-risk businesses, then business licenses come in the form of standard certificates, while small, low-risk businesses must register a registration number of company.
The risk-based OSS system is an implementation of Government Regulation (PP) number 5 of 2021, which is a rule derived from Law (UU) number 11 of 2020 regarding job creation.
Based on the PP, there are 1,702 business activities including 1,349 Indonesian Standard Business Area Classification (KBLI) that have been implemented in the risk-based OSS system.
Reporter: Andina Librianty
Source: Liputan6.com (mdk / azz)
