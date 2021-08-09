Xi’s tech crackdown preserves socialism with Chinese characteristics

Richard McGregor is Principal Investigator at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

Beijing’s label for its economic system – “socialism with Chinese characteristics” – has long sparked sneers outside the country like a rhetorical fig leaf that allows the Communist Party to preside over unbridled capitalism.

Xi Jinping’s sweeping crackdown on Chinese tech giants, combined with a devilish attitude in person to the fallout in both local and global capital markets, makes a lot of thinking again.

Private companies that have become well-known brands in China and abroad have been hit by a series of regulations that strike at the heart of their business models.

Alibaba (e-commerce), Tencent (games and payments), Didi (ridesharing) and New Oriental (education) have received varying degrees of praise in recent years for helping to modernize Chinese businesses.

But Xi Jinping turned their world upside down. Once celebrated as business geniuses, their billionaire founders, like Alibaba’s Jack Ma, have been forced to retreat, passively awaiting the next decree the ruling party is considering for their industries.

Foreigners investing in China have long had to calibrate political risk in the management of their operations. The crackdown is a reminder that local businesses are also exposed to the whims of the party-state.

It’s hard to trace recent actions against tech companies and the like to anything. This is partly regulatory, due to the overbreadth of tech giants like Alibaba; partly political, due to the need for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to keep control of the economy and eliminate alternative power centers; and partly geopolitical, motivated by the policy of decoupling key sectors of the United States

There is also a whiff of China’s crackdown on what Washington did in response to the excesses of robber capitalism in the United States in the late 19th century, which resulted in revolutionary anti-monopoly actions.

In many ways, Xi’s campaign is just an extension of the kind of ruthless measures he unleashed upon coming to power in late 2012, to cleanse the system, make it more responsive to his and the CCP’s goals. and prepare the country for increased competition with the West.

The anti-corruption campaign began by targeting government officials and large state-owned enterprises, many of which were seen as untouchable, such as the energy sector.

Towards the end of his first term, Xi focused on entrepreneurs, primarily in real estate, an industry that relies on strong ties to the government to secure land. Developers who spend a lot overseas have received special scrutiny. A number who pushed back went to jail.

The CCP has long worried about the creation of a politically powerful “oligarch” class, as happened in Russia in the 1990s. They would always make sure that did not happen in China. However, these underlying trends may be an issue of even greater concern to Xi Jinping and his leaders.

In recent decades, the big winners of China’s economic reform have been the urban middle class, which has benefited far more from economic growth than rural residents.

Easy wins for city dwellers are now decreasing. Economic growth stands at around 5% per year – even slower in the wealthier cities – and a far cry from the days when each year saw double-digit increases.

In the meantime, the cost of living, having and raising children becomes prohibitive. The kinds of complaints one hears from millennials in developed countries – that they can’t afford to buy a house or have children – are now even stronger in China.

A by-product is China’s falling birth rate, which the ruling party sees as a potentially fatal long-term weakness. The one-child policy has been slowly dismantled over the past decade and families are now encouraged to have up to three children, although few couples do.

As in the United States, rising inequalities are eating away at China’s social pact. While Beijing considered disillusionment with mainstream politics produced Donald Trump in the United States, the CCP does not want to feed populist forces inside China. Despite the sneers of official rhetoric, China is still a socialist country.

Some rather smug commentators, leafing through Xi’s collected works, have suggested that the crackdown has been wired for years. But that ignores the fact that many targets of the crackdown were allowed to thrive under Xi, including by registering overseas.

Even though the latest campaign was approved at the highest level, from Xi and his office, the execution was haphazard and caused splits at the upper levels of the bureaucracy.

But while China’s securities regulator is worried about the damage to markets caused by the way the policy changes were introduced, Xi has not hinted that he agrees.

Indeed, the dominant line of state media is that the current repression, while disorderly, is a necessary corrective to what orthodox Marxists would call dangerous monopoly capitalism.

If there’s one lesson for traumatized investors, it’s that the status quo in China can change overnight. Xi has many priorities. Building socialism is at the top of the list. Helping foreign investors is not.