Center demanded to remove IGP from Sindh for breach of law and order





KARACHI: Pakistani leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh on Sunday called on the federal government to remove Sindh’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mushtaq Mehar “for his failure to discharge his professional responsibilities” to maintain the public order situation in the province.

Addressing a press conference at Insaf House, Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said federal government measures to root out criminal elements in Sindh would bring relief to the masses .

Federal institutions are ready to play their part to rule over thieves, dacoits, drug dealers and smugglers and other outlaws, who have made the life of the common man precarious and miserable in Sindh, said Shiekh, who is also the central vice president of the PTI. President.

Sheikh raised questions about the performance of the Sindh police and its provincial leader and called on the federal government to take immediate action to cleanse the police of corrupt elements. IGP Sindh is only following illegal orders from CM Sindh and the PPP leadership, he alleged.

The law and order situation across the province is deteriorating day by day, he said, citing a report by the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) which showed that during the first seven months of In the current year, 284 people lost their lives in Karachi while resisting burglaries.

The CPLC report also mentions that 30,000 motorcycles and 1,200 cars and other vehicles and 15,000 cell phones were seized or stolen from January to July of this year alone in the provincial capital, he said, adding that in northern Sindh, dacoit gangs are active.

The situation has worsened as dacoits attacked the highway after openly defying the police and innocent people have to suffer due to the ineffectiveness of the Sindh CM and the IGP, he added.

He said that in recent weeks drugs had been collected in police vehicles and residences but that no action had been taken by senior officials against them. Police officers and the district leadership were enslaved by the Sindh government which did not tolerate honest officers because they refused orders from the PPP leadership. They were either refused or transferred out of the province, he added.

Shiekh expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar and NCOC for reaching out to the Sindh government for the removal of unnecessarily severe restrictions imposed unilaterally in the province.

These poorly planned decisions were aimed at destabilizing the PTI government and the national economy, he said. He said a majority of residents could not maintain the complete shutdown of commerce and trade.

Responding to a question about the Sindh government reshuffle, Sheikh said it did not appear to be a winning team as their captain was incapable. The distribution of posts shows that the PPP realized their game was going to be over, he said, adding For the first time in history, the chief minister appointed special assistants at the district level. We are not going to overthrow the government of Sindh by unconstitutional means, but it would collapse with the burden of its own misdeeds, he added.

