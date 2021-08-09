Donald Trump walks away as Rudy Giuliani drowns in bills





As Rudy Giulianis’ legal bills have piled up in recent months and federal investigators step up their investigation into Donald Trump’s longtime associate, the former president appears ready to provide as much help as he does. usually when his friends are in need: almost nothing.

For months now, Trump has systematically ignored or rejected Giulianis’ pleas for help. And it’s not just that Trump and other prominent Republicans were unwilling to open their wallets or war chests to help offset Giulianis’ growing legal fees; in many cases, Trumpworld’s former comrades of Giulianis have even refused to acknowledge the existence of his legal defense fund, which has struggled to raise much from the public.

There were times when I asked the people of [former] Presidents are orbiting to see if Trump wanted to draw attention to fundraising, said a longtime ally and associate of the former New York mayor. It didn’t go anywhere. Many of these people wouldn’t even tweet or retweet [links to the legal fund] when I asked them.

Trump has made sympathetic gestures towards his former lawyer, as law enforcement approaches him. When New York State withdrew the license from the Giulianis Act, Trump issued a statement calling him the greatest mayor in New York history and Eliot Ness of his generation.

This is the only official statement where Trump has mentioned his former lawyer since Twitter suspended the former president’s account. Other than that, Trump has only mentioned Rudys ‘legal issues once before, in an aside on Fox News, calling the FBI’s search of Giulianis’ apartment unfair and double standard as I think. that no one has ever seen before.

But while Giulianis ‘longtime friend Bernard Kerik, the former New York City Police Commissioner, set out to create a fundraising site for Rudys’ legal bills, few others have even been willing to launch Trump, a former consigliere, an RT on Twitter. (Trump himself can’t retweet anything, as he’s been banned from Twitter for inciting political violence, but he could issue a statement in support of the Giulianis Fund and distribute it widely through the app.)

Crowdtangle, a search tool for browsing posts on public Facebook groups, pages and verified accounts, shows that virtually no Conservative or MAGA heavyweights have echoed Giulianis’ fundraising links on WinRed and the site. created for him by Kerik. The same is true on Twitter, where MAGA’s verified mega-follower accounts largely ignored Giulianis’ attempts to fill his campaign coffers.

The stakes for the former New York mayor couldn’t be higher as he faces a host of legal issues. Courts in New York and Washington, DC, suspended his lawyer’s license, depriving Giuliani of an important source of income.

In the meantime, his legal bills continue to grow. Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems have filed a billion dollar libel suit against Giuliani for echoing wild conspiracy theories about the company’s products. Democratic lawmakers have also accused him, alongside former President Trump, of helping to incite the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill. And the most serious legal puzzle for Giuliani hangs over all of his problems: a criminal investigation by the Justice Ministry into whether he violated foreign lobbying laws in the course of his work in Ukraine.

Understandably, the sporadic public sympathy for Trump did not extend to the amplification of Giulianis’ legal defense fund, let alone a check from the former president’s well-stocked campaign fund.

According to three sources familiar with the matter, there have been several unsuccessful attempts this year by the Giulianis camp to convince Trump to rush in and provide significant financial support and other assistance to Giuliani. After all, one of the main reasons Giuliani is even under the federal government’s investigative gaze is because of what he did in large part against former presidents during the Trump-Ukraine scandal.

For Giuliani and his remaining confidants, Trump’s blatant (if predictable) refusal to come to the rescue of his loyalists was borderline betrayal of a lawyer who found himself in legal jeopardy precisely because of the zeal with which he worked to please Trump.

Yet Giuliani and his advisers are doing everything possible not to publicly express their displeasure with the ex-president’s lack of action or financial support.

According to a person familiar with the case, Giuliani has reminded those close to him not to name Trump when they complain in public or on social media about how top Republicans have abandoned Giuliani during this time of distress.

We are authorized to challenge the RNC and other Republican leaders, this source said. But not Donald Trump.

While the former president remained stingy with his former senior lawyer, that hasn’t stopped Trump from throwing a bone at Giuliani every now and then. When the ex-president spoke at a GOP fundraiser in New York on Thursday, he made sure to call Giuliani on stage, telling attendees, We love Rudy.

I didn’t call them, and they didn’t call me.

Alan dershowitz

But beyond the occasional pat on the head of Trump, it’s unclear how many powerful friends Giuliani still has in Trumpland.

At the end of April, Alan Dershowitz, a famous lawyer and Democrat who worked on Trump’s defense team during the first impeachment trial, told the Daily Beast that Giuliani had called him and agreed to advise Giuliani and his lawyers after the federal raid.

But since then, this advisory role seems to be on hold indefinitely. I didn’t call them, and they didn’t call me, Dershowitz said in a brief interview Thursday. Since then, they have not asked my opinion, and I have not gone to them to offer it to them.

