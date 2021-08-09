Sindh keeps schools closed until 19 when lockdown ends





KARACHI: Schools in Sindh will remain closed for an additional 10 days, its education minister said on Sunday, as the province prepares to end today (Monday) its partial lockdown imposed to slow coronavirus infections in booming.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah at a press conference said schools would reopen on August 19. Until schools are open, the coronavirus situation would be monitored. In response to a question, Shah said the Sindh government will try to ensure that there are no significant differences between the decisions made by the provincial government and the Center.

A day earlier, representatives from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) visited Sindh and announced the end of the lockdown while emphasizing coordination between the province and the NCOC. The Center had publicly opposed the lockdown and called it harmful to the economy, preferring instead targeted lockdowns, vaccinations and the application of security measures.

The provincial Home Office on Sunday released a notification detailing the easing measures that come into effect today. Markets and shopping centers will be allowed to open until 8 p.m. The shrines will remain closed, as will the ban on eating inside in restaurants. Outdoor meals will be permitted until 10 p.m.

Wedding ceremonies will be allowed in open spaces, with gatherings limited to 300 people. Only vaccinated people would be allowed inside the gymnasiums.

Public and private offices will have to work with 50% staff on site, while public transport will be limited to 50% occupancy with fully vaccinated staff. The same goes for rail services.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the NCOC 500 days after its inception. Our Covid 19 response strategy has been appreciated by the world and with the blessing of Allah has protected Pakistan from the worst effects of Covid. I want to pay tribute to the NCOC team who, through their dedicated work, have been the backbone of our Covid response strategy, Khan tweeted.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said: The NCOC has remained critical to Pakistan’s response to Covid-19. It symbolizes an optimized national response in the face of adversity, saving precious lives. Kudos to the NCOC team for completing 500 days of continuous struggle and delivery.

The NCOC is now grappling with containment of the Delta variant, which in the 24 hours leading up to Sunday infected 4,455 others and left 68 people dead, with data showing a disease positivity rate hovering above 8%.

According to Geo News, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore recorded high disease prevalence rates over the past week, with 10 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent respectively. Sindh, meanwhile, is the hardest hit, with its lockdown doing little to quell the outbreak. The provincial capital Karachi recorded a positivity rate of over 20 percent. News desk

