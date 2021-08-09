Politics
Business News | Stock market and stock market news
Equity funds recorded net inflows of Rs 22,583 crore in July, up from Rs 5,988 crore in June 2021. Four new equity fund of funds offerings combined brought in Rs 13,709 crore.
New trends
|Last name
|Price
|Change
|% variation
|Sbi
|433.40
|-2.25
|-0.52
|ntpc
|116.70
|-0.95
|-0.81
|Indiabulls Hsg
|267.40
|-3.70
|-1.36
|Rec.
|153.35
|-3.10
|-1.98
YOUR OPINION
Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?
Thank you for voting