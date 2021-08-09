Love Island newbie Priya names Boris Johnson as her top celebrity crush and … sorry, what ?!





Island of love Newcomer Priya Gopaldas raised her eyebrows with an admission about her ultimate celebrity crush. The 23-year-old medical student was announced as a late addition to the villa on Sunday, alongside fellow bombshell Aaron Simpson. Prior to his arrival, he was asked which celebrity hanger described as 100% his type on paper, choosing above all the other famous men in the world. Boris Johnson. Conceding that it was a very strange response, Priya explained: I have a soft spot for him. Priya says Boris Johnson is her ultimate celebrity crush (Photo: ITV / ANDY RAIN / POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock) It’s confidence but it’s total love inside and that’s what I love about a boy, she continued. But she was not finished there, insisting: it is the Prime Minister, very motivated but inside it is a cuddly bear. I also love her blonde hair, that’s fine with me! Thanks to her bold admission, Priya managed to make a splash among Love Island fans before she even set foot in the villa. Priya also admitted that she wanted to get to know Toby better when she finally got to the villa. I think the person I would get along with the best is Toby because we have a lot in common, she said. I think he doesn’t take himself too seriously. I think I’ll get along really well with Liam and Jake too. I love to meet new people and go out with friends. As much as I love girls, the boyish aspect is going to be a lot of fun. Meanwhile, footballer Aaron says he considers Chloe or Mary to be his type. Aaron Simpson (Photo: ITV / Shutterstock) However, he was quick to add that he didn’t have all of my eggs in one basket. The Sunday night episode of Love Island ended on a cliffhanger with three spots of couples in the villa hanging in the scales. Find out which two pairs will see the door in Monday’s episode, which airs at 9 p.m. on ITV2. This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated. MORE ISLAND OF LOVE:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/love-island-newbie-priya-names-091846573.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos