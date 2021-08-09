



In the old Spanish town of Crdoba, Islam had built a European pluralism that anticipated cherished American values. Faisal Abdul Rauf saw it as a place America would embrace. Lessons from an ancient city, the New York imam believed, could help resolve the post-9/11 crisis that plagues both America and Islam.

Founded in the 8th century, Crdoba was the intellectual center of Europe, a haven of tolerance, education and achievement. The wealthy city, the centerpiece of a breakaway Umayyad emirate, has attracted and nurtured Christian, Jewish and Islamic scholars and cosmopolitans. The founding sovereign Abdel Rahman I, who had fled the dominant Abbasid caliphate, wrote a melancholy poem about being a refugee. A citywide midsummer festival celebrated John the Baptist.

But over the centuries, under the stress of the internal political divide and external warfare, Crdobas’ multiculturalism collapsed. In his 2004 book, Whats Right with Islam Is Right with America, Rauf praised the indigenous son Moses Maimonides, the titan of Jewish philosophy and theology. Maimonides, however, fled Crdoba when the conquering Almohad dynasty revoked protections from dhimmi and Jewish and Christian minorities and persecuted Spanish Jews, even separating children from their parents.

Rauf viewed American history as a progressive tale of triumph over such prejudices. After Pakistani jihadists murdered Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl for being Jewish, Rauf gave a moving speech to Upper West Sides congregation Bnai Jeshurun. He told Pearls’ grieving father, Judea, today I’m Jewish. I’ve always been one, Mr. Pearl.

We yearn for a new Crdoba, Rauf wrote, a time when Jews, Christians, Muslims and all other religious traditions will live together in peace, enjoying a renewed vision of what good society can look like.

Rauf had preached twelve blocks from the World Trade Center since 1985. He set up his new Crdoba there. At 45 Park Place was a mid-19th-century building left vacant after landing gear debris from doomed planes carved out several floors of what was then a Burlington coat factory. Aided by Sharif El-Gamal, a self-proclaimed real estate developer and shark, Rauf and his wife, Daisy Khan, purchased the property for $ 4.85 million in July 2009. They planned to restore it as the Cordoba home of thirteen. floors, which have a community center, swimming pool, restaurant, performance space, mosque and culinary school. Rauf conceptualized it as a Muslim version of 92nd Street Y, an Upper East Side Jewish space that plays a valuable role in New York’s intellectual life. The site of the new Crdoba struck Rauf as poetic, even sublime. It was a chance, he said, to send the statement opposing what happened on September 11.

But to Rauf’s horror, several members of the 9/11 survivor community in New York City didn’t think the project sent a different statement at all. When Khan unveiled Cordoba House to a Manhattan Community Council finance committee in early May 2010, Rosemary Cain, the mother of the late 9/11 firefighter George Cain, said it was excruciating for anyone to even consider to allow them to build a mosque near the World Trade Center. . A shaken Khan told the committee that she and her husband felt compelled, as Muslims and Americans, to help rebuild downtown Manhattan.

Pamela Geller fanned the flames, who wrote on her blog that a monstrous mosque was coming to Ground Zero, an insulting and humiliating victory lap celebrating terrorism. A veteran on the business side of the ruling class broadsheet New York Observer, Geller was radicalized by 9/11. She told New York Jewish Week that she was embarrassed not to know who had attacked America, so she turned to writers and reporters who revealed Islam to be the culprit. Geller was also a birth child, although he was not linked to any particular theory of Barack Obama’s origin; she once published a theory to readers claiming that her real father was Malcolm X. Her ally against Cordoba was Robert Spencer, whose books lined the FBI library in Quantico. Spencer claimed that Rauf was erecting a victory mosque. Together, they created a pressure group called Stop Islamization of America. Asked by the Washington Post if he was deliberately provocative, Spencer replied: Why not? It’s funny.

Soon the New York Post published articles about the madness of the mosques generating the anger of tired New Yorkers. Fox News fought against this. At the end of May, demonstrators held up signs reading SHOW RESPECT FOR 9/11. NO MOSQUE! held a four-hour public hearing at Cordoba House. It is humiliating that you are building a sanctuary with the very ideology that inspired the September 11 attacks! Geller gave a talk. Rauf, who had the backing of New York’s power structure, found himself arguing that they had condemned terrorism in the most unequivocal terms. El-Gamal described the anger at the reunion as the scariest thing I have ever seen in my life.

