List of the 15 priority lakes for which Luhut is responsible





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodopublished Presidential Regulation 60 of 2021 concerning the safeguarding of national priority lakes. The rule lists 15 national priority lake and Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan was appointed chairman of the rescue team’s steering committee. In the presidential regulations, Jokowi sets the criteria for the lakes that are included in the list of national priorities. At least there are three criteria for national priority lakes. The first criterion, the lake undergoes pressure and degradation in the form of damage to the watersheds of the lake, damage to the edges of the lake, damage to the water bodies of the lake, reduction in the storage volume of the lake, reduction in the surface area of ​​the lake. lake, increased sedimentation, decreased water quality, and decreased biodiversity resulting in ecological, economic and socio-cultural problems for the community. The second criterion is that the lake has strategic economic, ecological, social, cultural and scientific values. And the third criterion, namely included in one of the development documents, master plans and / or other forms of technical documents in the field of water and / or lakes. The following is a list of 15 priority lakes in the presidential settlement of Jokowi. 1. Lake Toba, North Sumatra

2. Lake Singkarak, West Sumatra

3. Lake Maninjau, West Sumatra

4. Lake Kerinci, Jambi

5. Lake Rawa Danau, Banten

6. Rawa Pening Lake, Central Java

7. Lake Batur, Bali

8. Lake Tondano, North Sulawesi

9. Lake Mahakam Waterfall (Melintang, Semayang and Jempang) East Kalimantan

10. Lake Sentaru, West Kalimantan

11. Lac Limbot, Gorontalo

12. Lake Poso, Central Sulawesi

13. Tempe Lake, South Sulawesi

14. Lake Matano, South Sulawesi

15. Sentani Lake, Papua The presidential regulation also explains that the safeguard of the national priority lakes refers to the political orientations aimed at preventing and overcoming the damage caused to the priority lake ecosystems at the national level; restore function and maintain priority lake ecosystems nationally; and use national priority lakes while taking into account their sustainable conditions and functions. (dmi / bmw)



