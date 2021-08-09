“Under Prime Minister Modi, India has relaunched the quad,” says Australian diplomat Tony Abbott: report

Tony Abbott said trade deals are as much about politics as they are economics (File)

Sydney:

Trade deals are as much about politics as they are economics, a swift deal between India and Australia would be an important sign of the democratic world moving away from China, said the prime minister’s special envoy for the country. trade, Tony Abbott.

In an article published in the australian newspaper, Abbott said: “Trade deals are as much about politics as they are economics, a swift India-Australia deal would be an important sign of the democratic world moving away from China, while boosting prosperity. long term of our two countries. “

Abbott added that India is currently its seventh largest trading partner with annual bilateral trade of around $ 30 billion, although it is hampered by tariffs and the mutual perception that neither country is still a great place to do business. The two countries are now stepping up their negotiating teams with a view to having an “early harvest” trade deal at least by the end of the year, as a big step towards a much deeper partnership.

He added that with the world’s other emerging superpower becoming more and more belligerent almost day by day, it is in everyone’s interest for India to take its rightful place among the nations as soon as possible.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has re-launched the quadrilateral security dialogue and the first in-person Quad summit is expected before the end of the year.

“India and Australia are like-minded democracies whose relations were underdeveloped, at least until Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of India. Under (PM) Modi, India has relaunched the quadrilateral security dialogue, and the first in-person Quad summit is expected before the end of the year, “he said.

“Under (PM) Modi, India invited Australia to join in the annual Malabar naval exercises which will soon involve India, the United States, Japan, Australia as well as the Carrier Strike Group of the United Kingdom led by the Royal Navy’s new flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth. It will be an impressive show of force, demonstrating the commitment of democracies to a free and open Indo-Pacific, “he said. he adds.

He also said that the fundamental problem is that China’s intimidating power is a consequence of the free world’s decision to invite a communist dictatorship into global trade networks.

“At the time, the assumption was that increasing prosperity and greater economic freedom would eventually lead to political liberalization as well. That was certainly my point of view in 2014, when we finalized China’s first trade deal with a G20 economy. exports to China have indeed increased, even faster than theirs to us; but the current capricious boycotts of Australian coal, barley, wine and seafood show that for the Beijing regime trade is being used as a strategic weapon, ”Abbott said.

China has exploited the goodwill and wishful thinking of the West to steal its technology and undermine its industries; and, in the process, to become a much more powerful competitor than the former Soviet Union ever was, as it is now a top-notch economy that is rapidly developing an army to match; and indulge in a fight for Taiwan, a pluralist democracy of 25 million people which is living proof that there is no totalitarian gene in Chinese DNA, the article published in the australian said the newspaper.

