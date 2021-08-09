AP News Digest 7:00 a.m. Albany Shirley Temple Donald Trump Afghanistan Police





BEST STORIES

UNITED NATIONS CLIMATE REPORT The Earth’s climate is getting so hot that temperatures in a decade or so will likely exceed a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent. It was according to a report released on Monday that the United Nations is calling for a code red for humanity. Report co-author Linda Mearns of the US National Center for Atmospheric Research said she saw no place immune to climate change. But scientists have also quieted a little about the likelihood of absolute worst climate disasters. The change makes more accurate predictions for the 21st century than when it was last published in 2013. By Seth Borenstein SUBMITTED: 1,140 words, photos. WITH: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW UN CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT (sent)

CUOMO SEXUAL HARASSMENT New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faces another day of fire on Monday. CBS is expected to air the first television interview with Brittany Commisso, an executive assistant who accused the Democrat of groping her breasts at the governor’s mansion in Albany. Later Monday, the state assembly’s judiciary committee planned to meet to discuss how to conclude an investigation into whether there are grounds for impeaching the governor. Cuomo has denied touching women inappropriately. SENT: 320 words, photos.

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE – The political center remains in the Senate as a coalition of Democrats and Republicans pushes the $ 1,000 billion infrastructure package toward final adoption. Eliminating criticism from the left and right flanks, the senators resolved to overcome the traffic jams to carry out public works projects in their country. This is one of the main priorities of President Joe Bidens. By Congress correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 900 words, photos.

JAPAN-NAGASAKI Nagasaki marks the 76th anniversary of the US atomic bombardment. The city’s mayor, in a speech at a memorial ceremony, urged the Japanese government to lead the establishment of a nuclear-free zone in Northeast Asia rather than remain under U.S. protection. SENT: 470 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN The Taliban have captured another provincial capital in Afghanistan, continuing their relentless offensive as US and NATO forces complete their withdrawal from the war-torn country. The head of the northern province of Sar-e Pul council said on Monday that the Taliban had invaded the provincial capital, the town of Sar-e Pul, meeting little resistance in the last days of their advance. By Rahim Faiez. SENT: 710 words, photos.

–

TOKYO OLYMPIC GAMES

–

OLY-TOKYO-SUGA The Japanese Prime Minister thanked people for helping the country hold the Olympics safely despite the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic. He noted that the Games had been delayed for a year and held under strict restrictions, but I believe we were able to live up to our responsibility as the host nation, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, thanking the people for their understanding. and its cooperation. SENT: 240 words, photos.

OLY-PINING FOR PARIS The thickets of restrictions during the Tokyo Games, hit by the pandemic, seriously spoiled the experience of the Olympians. It has also left athletes eager to redo everything but without limits and without social distancing in Paris in 2024. If the coronavirus is tamed by then, the Paris Games could quickly become board games. SENT: 880 words, photos.

–

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

–

US-CANADA VIRUS OUTBREAK Canada is lifting its ban on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States maintains similar restrictions for Canadians. The reopening on Monday is part of a bumpy return to normal in travel bans linked to COVID-19. SENT: 800 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK Despite a slow start, the European Union’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign has caught up with that of the United States, where the slowdown in the country’s much-vaunted campaign has contributed to the virus’s deadly return. SENT: 910 words, photos.

–

WHAT ARE THEY TALKING ABOUT

–

R-KELLY After several delays, the first phase of the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly will begin with jury selection in New York. SENT: 620 words, photos.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN PAKISTAN A Pakistani relief official said a truck crashed into a minibus on a highway in eastern Pakistan, causing a fire that killed 10 passengers. SENT: 150 words.

INDONESIA-VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS Indonesian scientists say a volcanic eruption on the country’s turbulent Mount Merapi is sending new flows of lava and hot ash. SENT: 250 words, photos.

OBIT-JANE WITHERS Former child actress Jane Withers, who tormented Shirley Temple onscreen and went on to star in a series of B movies that made her a box office champion, has passed away. She was 95 years old. SENT: 910 words, photos.

OBIT-ROBERT RINGWALD Robert Ringwald, the pianist who promoted jazz in California for more than half a century, has died at the age of 80. He died on August 3, his daughter, actress and musician Molly Ringwald, writing in an obituary for the Sacramento Bee. SENT: 360 words, photos.

–

WASHINGTON

–

WEAPONS-POLITICS-POLICE – The latest attempt to loosen gun laws in the states of the United States has put police at odds with Republican lawmakers who generally trumpet their support for law enforcement. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 990 words, photos.

HAGERTY-CONGRESS – Tennessee Republican Bill Hagerty says no. As the Senate prepares to pass a $ 1,000 billion bipartisan infrastructure package, the first-year senator and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump has used house rules of procedure to slow him down only the pace of Congress action. By Brian Slodysko. SENT: 750 words, photos.

–

NATIONAL

–

CONFEDERATE STREETS The names of Confederate leaders are removed from schools and major highways across Virginia. But when it comes to the state’s many side streets that bear Confederate names, that’s another story. SENT: 860 words, photos.

NORWEGIAN CRUISES AND VACCINES CONTINUE A federal judge on Sunday night granted Norwegian Cruise Lines a request to temporarily block a Florida law prohibiting cruise lines from asking passengers for proof of coronavirus vaccination before boarding a ship. A U.S. district judge has granted the preliminary injunction in a lawsuit challenging the state’s vaccine passport ban, which was enacted in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. SENT: 230 words, photos

WESTERN NATURE FIRES Heavy smoke that dampened winds and temperatures began to dissipate from scenic northern California forests on Sunday as firefighters tackle the largest wildfire in state history were preparing for a return to a time conducive to fire. SENT: 910 words, photos.

PLANE MISSING IN ALASKA – Fog and reduced visibility delayed efforts to recover the wreckage of a passenger plane that crashed in southeast Alaska, killing six people. SENT: 920 words, photos.

–

INTERNATIONAL

–

WAR ENTREPRENEURS BLOCKED IN DUBA Some foreign contractors who fueled the logistics of the Americas war forever in Afghanistan have now found themselves stranded in an endless layover in Dubai with no way to get home. After nearly two decades, the rapid withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan has turned the lives of thousands of private security contractors in some of the world’s poorest countries upside down. SENT: 860 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-INDIA An Australian special envoy said that a free trade agreement between his country and India would signal democratic worlds moving away from China. Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott visited New Delhi last week as Australia’s special trade envoy to India as the Australian government prioritizes reaching a bilateral trade deal. SENT: 510 words, photos.

LEBANON Lebanese media say a man was killed when a fight at a petrol station in the north of the country over scarce fuel turned fatal. The national news agency said violence erupted on Monday and involved knives and guns. Severe fuel shortages have hit a small Middle Eastern country, causing long lines at gas stations and plunging the country, depending on private generators for electricity, into long hours of darkness. SENT: 340 words, photos.

EGYPT-RUSSIA FLIGHTS Russia has resumed flights to Egyptian resorts on the Red Sea, ending a six-year ban following the bombing of a Russian airliner that killed all 224 people on board. The local branch of the Islamic State group said it shot down the plane over the Sinai in October 2015. SENT: 640 words, photos.

TRAVELING ELEPHANT FROM CHINA A herd of elephants that fascinated locals and peoples around the world by taking a year-long trip to urbanized southwest China, looting farms and even a retirement home for to feed, seems to finally return home. SENT: 290 words, photos.

–

SPORTS

–

FBC – OBIT-BOBBY BOWDEN Hall of Fame varsity football coach Bobby Bowden has died following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 91 years old. SUBMITTED: 2,050 words, photos. With FBC – OBIT-BOBBY BOWDEN-REACTION Bowden was remembered as the training legend on and off the pitch. SENT: 860 words, photos.

–

