Two cheers for democracy

Every time I have expressed reservations about relaxing the voting rules to increase turnout, I have been accused of “opposing democracy”.

Such accusations suggest confusion about the goals of self-government; more precisely, that too many of us confuse it with an end rather than a means.

It is important not to put the cart before the horse here – democracy is a system of decision making; a set of procedures rather than something substantial in nature.

This is not, contrary to populist rhetoric and popular misconception, the primary purpose of the American project; rather, it is an element contributing to the larger project of guaranteeing human freedom.

Once we understand democracy as a mere means to an end, a set of rules for performing many public functions and indirectly determining our laws and policies in accordance with the preferences of the majority, it becomes easier to correctly identify its virtues (and its limits).

The first is that holding free and fair elections gives democratic states the kind of legitimacy (defined as the perception of legitimate authority) that dictatorships can never have. As Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will likely find out later, there is a difference between “performance legitimacy,” which is temporarily granted in exchange for high economic growth or state-provided trinkets, and reality.

Democratization efforts sometimes fail (see Weimar), but democracies seen as legitimate in the eyes of their people tend to be more politically stable than authoritarian alternatives which, devoid of the legitimacy conferred by the ballot box, exist in constant fear of dissent and rebellion.

Closely related is an argument made by Steven Pinker in “Enlightenment Now”, which is that democracies provide the best means to change bad government (through ballots instead of balls). When a democratic government functions poorly, you replace those who govern; when a dictatorship functions badly (as it so often does), the only solution is to overthrow the government itself.

In democracies, we can blame Donald Trump, Joe Biden, or other rascals and vote for new rascals. In dictatorships, mistreated citizens have no choice but to blame the regime and no less than the revolution to replace it.

Finally, democracies, as messy and inefficient as they sometimes appear, make better public policy decisions over time than dictatorships. While government officials in democracies often try to lie to the people (and sometimes succeed), dictatorships force citizens to lie to government and everyone else, and government officials to lie to themselves regularly – precisely the formula to soar together from the top of the cliff. .

Ironically, given the generally massive size of their secret police apparatuses, dictators have no reliable way of knowing what is really going on around them, what their people really think, or how badly the policies they are. impose work. They suffer from a debilitating system of preference falsification and institutionalized lies that undermines their ability to make effective decisions.

Because dictatorships lack debate and freedom of speech and all forms of checks and balances, they also lack any form of quality control.

The fact that democracies are better in most areas than dictatorships also tells us why the gradual expansion of the franchise over time (to include women, minorities, etc.) has been beneficial not only in terms of principles and practices, but also because the greater the right to vote, the more legitimacy there is, the greater the likelihood of peaceful and smooth power transitions, and the stronger the system of brakes and a counterweight that improves the quality of public policy (or at least reduces the likelihood of costly public policy mistakes).

None of this means, however, that democracy is a mechanism that should be applied whenever possible, or that discussing its “perfecting” is anything but foolish, even dangerous.

That democracies grant the right to vote to the overwhelming majority of adults does not mean that the vote should determine everything, or even the most important things – democracy protects our inalienable rights better than alternatives, but that does not mean mean that our freedom of speech, press, assembly and religion is or should be subject to the whims of fleeting majorities emerging from a ballot box.

The best parts of the Constitution are actually the “counter-majority” parts, those with which, in the colorful words of Kevin Williamson, “you * $% # & idiots don’t bother.” There is a strong argument for democratic government only if that government remains limited in scope and power and is prevented from infringing on the rights of the minority (to which we all sometimes belong).

Indeed, a dictatorship which has left the vast majority of human activity untouched could be seen as preferential to a massive state which, through a democratic process, has left nothing alone.

Democracy purists consider any architecture or outcome that does not accurately reflect the will of the people to be flawed, but the founders, with an almost certainly fuller understanding of the flaws of human nature, also rightly amalgamated too much democracy. with the “crowd rule” and as a result drew up a document that effectively left many parties far beyond the reach of temporary majorities.

In short, it is possible both to embrace democracy and to argue that it is possible to have too much.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, earned his doctorate. in Political Science from the University of Illinois.