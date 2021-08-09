Turkish armored vehicle “blown up” by Russian ATGM Kornet in northern Syria

A Russian anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), ‘Kornet, was used by the Syrian Kurds to destroy a Turkish armored vehicle involved in military operations against the civilian population near the Syrian-Turkish border, according to reports.

The missile struck the moving combat vehicle, hurling it nearly 40 meters and reducing it to mere pieces of junk, a local Russian news agency reported.

Video of the attack is circulating in Russian media. It shows how the armored vehicle was thrown into the air before landing on the ground at nearly 40 meters due to the explosion.

As a result of this, the vehicle was completely destroyed and only a few pieces of junk remained. There are reports that the two Turkish soldiers traveling in the vehicle were killed in the attack.

Previously there were various media reports and later an acceptance by the Turkish Defense Ministry which confirmed that two Turkish soldiers died when their armored vehicle was attacked in northern Syria.

The 9M133 Kornet (NATP declaration name AT-14 or Spriggan) is a Russian anti-tank guided weapon. Its formidable reputation comes from its extreme range, which far exceeds most current anti-tank missiles.

Developed by the Instrument Design Bureau (KBP), the Kornet has a maximum range of 5.5 km. However, despite a significantly longer range, the Russian Kornet was not as advanced as the American Javelin in terms of guidance.

To outperform competing systems, KBP improved the Kornet. The upgraded Kornet-EM has twice the maximum range of its predecessor. The Kornets HEAT tandem warhead is equally intimidating for its size.

With a diameter of 152mm, it is one of the largest and most powerful ATGMs ever built. This feature is intended to defeat the threat posed by Reactive Explosive Armor (ERA) on modern tanks. The 9K133 Kornet was first introduced in 1994 and has since inspired a subtle, albeit persistent, demand from many countries, including states that were not traditionally customers of Russian hardware. This missile was inducted by the Russian army in 1998.

The Kurdish-Turkey conflict

Turkey wants to push back members of a Syrian Kurdish militia called People’s Protection Units (YPG) from its border. The YPG is considered a terrorist organization by the Turkish leadership.

According to them, it is an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), known for fighting for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey for decades.

The YPG operates as an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF ousted the Islamic State from a quarter of Syria with the help of a multinational coalition led by the United States, according to the BBC.

When ISIS was defeated by the United States in March 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed the idea of ​​creating a safe zone away from YPG fighters in northeastern Syria in order to that refugees can be resettled there.

The US and YPG fighters complied with this, and the US agreed to establish this safe zone with Turkey in August. However, after two months, after Erdogan decided to set up an operation to create a 440 km long “safe zone”, US troops withdrew.

This angered the SDF as they said they had been stabbed in the back “by the United States and warned that the IS defeat could be overturned. Later, on October 9, Turkey announced that it was launching an assault on the Kurdish-led militia in northeastern Syria. The Syrian Kurds have called for support from the Syrian government as well as their ally, the BBC report added.

– Written by Kashish Tandon