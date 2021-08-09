Boris Johnson gears up to water down vaccine passport plans to avert massive rebellion by Tory MPs





BORIS Johnson is preparing to water down his vaccine passport plans to prevent a mutiny by Tory MPs, it has been learned. The Prime Minister is reportedly considering proposals to introduce Covid documents on a voluntary basis if there are future virus spikes. 1 Boris Johnson plans to dilute Covid papers plans for nightclubs Credit: Duncan McGlynn As part of the plan, nightclubs and places of concern could avoid social distancing by asking people to produce the NHS app. The program would mark a significant easing of the position of No. 10 on vaccine passports which has drawn fire from deputies. Boris had previously announced that nightclubs would only be allowed to admit fully bitten partiers from September. And ministers had said the policy could be extended to other crowded indoor venues like concerts and even theaters. Reversing the need to make Covid papers mandatory would allow the prime minister to avoid a damaging vote in the House of Commons, the Telegraph reports. The current plan for vaccine passports in nightclubs would need new legislation to be implemented. But No.10 will face a massive rebellion of more than 50 Tory MPs if he takes the measure to parliament. It could be so important that the prime minister would have to rely on opposition votes to push through the measure. But a voluntary system, with incentives for sites to adopt Covid certificates, would not require new legislation. Nightclubs could avoid crippling social distancing measures if they adopted a “no jab, no entry” policy. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove considered a similar plan when he conducted a vaccine passport review earlier this year. Social distancing “killer” Under this proposal, bettors could have provided proof of a double vaccination, antibody or negative swab. Labor has suggested it could support Covid papers as long as there is a testing option for the unpicked. Concert halls are open to the idea of ​​a voluntary system as long as it excludes the return of social distancing. An industry source said bosses were “absolutely terrified” of a return to capacity limits that “would kill the industry.” But even if he goes ahead with the watered-down plans, the prime minister is likely to face stiff opposition from his own backbench MPs. Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, said any form of Covid papers would be “disproportionate”. He added: “I’m surprised the government even suggests it’s almost like they don’t believe our vaccines work. “Ministers would be wise to drop these threats now and focus on continuing to encourage immunization through positive public health messages. Vaccine passports for football and clubs are used to “cajole and cajole” young people to receive a jab, admits Minister

