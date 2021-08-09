Prosecutors have evidence Barry Weisselberg avoided taxes: report





Prosecutors have evidence Barry Weisselberg dodged taxes like his father, the Daily Beast reported. Allen, Weisselberg’s father, the Trump Org. CFO, was charged with several tax crimes in July. Prosecutors could use the threat of an indictment against his son to turn Allen on Trump. Loading Something is loading.

New York prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s sprawling business empire have evidence Trump Organization employee Barry Weisselberg avoided taxes by living rent-free in a luxury apartment owned by the former president, The Daily Beast reported on Sunday.

Barry Weisselberg, the director of the Trump’s Wollman rink in Central Park, is the son of Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization who was charged in July alongside the company with multiple tax offenses, including fraud and robbery.

Now prosecutors have evidence from Barry Weisselberg’s ex-wife Jennifer that he avoided paying taxes using similar methods, the Daily Beast reported.

According to the report, Jennifer Weisselberg, a cooperating witness, handed over a decade of tax returns and financial documents that showed her ex-husband had not reported all of her income and instead received fringe benefits that should have been reported. as taxable income.

Jennifer Weisselberg previously told Insider’s Jacob Shamsian that the Trump Organization controls employees by giving them homes and tuition instead of raises.

The news of prosecutors’ evidence against Barry Weisselberg is important because it raises the possibility that Allen Weisselberg may be forced to turn against Trump with the threat of an indictment against his son.

Three people familiar with the investigation told the Daily Beast it was not clear whether prosecutors were planning to use the tactic against Allen Weisselberg, who allegedly refused to backfire on Trump.

The charges against the elder Weisselberg stem from a broad investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and the New York attorney general’s office into possible financial crimes committed by Trump and his company executives.

The indictment against Allen Weisselberg, dated June, also provided some insight into the kind of benefits Barry Weisselberg might have received.

The indictment described young Weisselberg’s residence in a Trump-owned apartment in Central Park in 2018 as a “ploy to defraud federal, state and local tax authorities.”

“In 2018, Weisselberg’s family member was allowed to occupy another Trump-owned apartment on East 61st Street in Manhattan, with no declared rent,” the indictment reads.

“The value of the accommodation provided to [Allen] Weisselberg’s family member was income for that family member, and the defendants were required to report that income and pay withholding taxes to federal, state and local tax authorities. The accused intentionally failed to do so. “

Barry Weisselberg was not named specifically, but he is the only person who fits the description as a male member of the Weisselberg family who worked for the Trump Organization, the Daily Beast reported.

Other business benefits prosecutors might consider include reductions on garage fees and hundreds of thousands of dollars in tuition for Barry Weisselberg’s children who were paid using checks Trump brought in. apparently signed himself, according to the report.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

