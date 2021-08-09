Juan Williams: Trump’s GOP is a giant scam





Scam alert!

Former President Trump ally Donald Trump Trump who backed calls to quash the election is launching a bid for Georgia Lt. Gov. Trump’s Campaign, RNC Repays Donors An Additional $ 0.8 Million In 2021: NYT NIH Director Remains Optimistic About Spike In COVID But Says ‘We’re Paying a Terrible Price’ PLUS and His GOP Followers Really screw up modern conservatism these days.

According to documents released last week, Trump raised $ 82 million in the first six months of 2021.

The total amount raised, even though it included some transfers from old Trump accounts, is extraordinary for a former president who was kicked off social media, the Washington Post noted.

Trump continued to vigorously solicit donations from supporters, mostly on the basis of false allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, the Post added.

In Congress, Trump’s success in raising funds with lies has led shameless impersonators to follow his path to gold.

In the first six months of 2021, Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneMarjorie Taylor GreeneGOP works to minimize danger of increased riots on Capitol Hill The memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would meet Trump “soon” in Florida. MORE (R-Ga.), A former supporter of QAnon, has raised over $ 4 million.

Greene is fundraising despite being stripped of her committee duties earlier this year due to her penchant for extremism. Greene in the past endorsed the idea of ​​assassinating President Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiSenate votes to end debate on the infrastructure bill. Cuomo’s investigation revisits workplace harassment.) And engaged in some Antisemitic nonsense about space lasers causing forest fires for the benefit of the Rothschild banking family.

During the same period, Representative Lauren BoebertLauren BoebertHouse GOP organizes a protest against the mandate of the masks House at war against the January 6 inquiry, the mandate of the GOP mask, Democrats fight for masks in the House, the Senate MORE (R-Colo.) Raised around $ 1.8 million. Her appeal for GOP dollars centers on her bragging about that she carries a gun.

And then there’s Rep. Madison Cawthorn (RN.C.). He has also raised $ 1.8 million so far this year.

His argument is to skew the Biden administration’s efforts to get people vaccinated with a door-to-door outreach effort. For Cawthorn, it was the forerunner of a plot to take Bibles and weapons away from Americans.

The trump card game is also emulated by powerful and well-funded conservative donor networks.

As New Yorker Jane Mayer reported last week, these groups also rely on Trumps Big Lie. They tell donors they need the money to uncover voter fraud.

And when they don’t find any fraud, these black money organizations then tell donors that they need more money for more fraud-seeking investigations. They never find one and so they ask again.

It’s a never-ending pitch.

These conservative groups also attract money for voter suppression.

Mayer revealed that leaked documents of their internal deliberations show these groups drafted, supported, and in some cases took credit for state laws that make voting more difficult.

Meanwhile, small donors continue to open their wallets because they are prepared to do so by constant harangues on right-wing talk shows about socialism, culture cancellation and stolen elections.

Hosts are getting their share of the Trump game’s bounty by creating an angry and paranoid audience sending dollars to fight an alleged invasion of younger, more educated, and diverse racial people who are likely to vote Democrats.

These right-wing media rants are lacking in facts. But there is no dispute about their business model.

Entertaining people with spooky stolen election conspiracies and mocking Democrats increases ad revenue and puts more money in their bank accounts.

Now big companies, apparently fearing they will be left behind, are joining the game.

After the January 6 riots, many companies pledged to stand up for democracy and stop campaign donations to 147 Republican lawmakers who voted not to certify President Biden Joe Biden Cuomo’s senior assistant resigns Nightclubs in Berlin participating in pilot COVID-19 Lead Pipe Replacement Fund in bipartisan deal, MORE election arouses skepticism.

But as the Associated Press (AP) reported last month, most of those businesses have now fundamentally reversed themselves. They are circumventing their commitment by giving money to PACs that support these lawmakers instead of giving directly to lawmakers.

When it comes to seeking political influence through corporate donations, the status quo is back, if ever it goes, the AP reported, citing Walmart, Pfizer, Intel, General Electric. and AT&T like companies that have taken over donations.

The companies argue that donating directly to a candidate is not the same as donating to a PAC that supports the distinction without a difference, campaign finance experts say, the AP wrote.

Businesses are worried about weight loss with Republicans in Congress as politicians increasingly rely on money from small donors excited by Trump’s lies.

Donald Trump is a single PAC scam, said Paul S. Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation at Common Cause not to be confused with the former president of the same name.

Bait and swap are among his favorite fundraising tactics, Ryan added, pointing to Trumps Save America PAC who told supporters he needed the money to challenge the outcome of an election. that he clearly lost, then ended up not spending. [anything] on litigation last year.

Trump has largely no restrictions on how he can use PAC money. He can use it to travel on country trips to collect more money. He can use it to raise his political profile by supporting the candidates of his choice in the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump’s fundraising exceeded money raised by his party’s campaign groups in the House and Senate. As an individual, he was essentially in tune with the Republican National Committee.

The old adage in Washington about campaign finance was that which pays the piper.

Trump is setting the tone for a scary scam game that has robbed the GOP of its principles.

Where is the Republican ready to denounce this scam?

Juan Williams is an author and political analyst for Fox News Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/566923-juan-williams-trumps-gop-is-a-giant-scam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

