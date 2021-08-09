No10 insists Boris Johnson backs Rishi Sunak – but don’t deny PM threatened to demote him





Boris Johnson was reportedly furious at the leak of a letter from the Chancellor criticizing the government’s border policy Image: POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Downing Street insisted Boris Johnson had full confidence in Chancellor Rishi Sunak – but did not deny reports the PM had called for his demotion. Tensions between numbers 10 and 11 have grown in recent weeks after the prime minister was reportedly enraged at a leaked letter from Mr Sunak calling for the relaxation of travel restrictions. Mr Johnson reportedly threatened to demote Mr Sunak as health secretary last week in a heated meeting in Downing Street. Officials present said the prime minister was apoplectic about the leaked letter from the chancellor criticizing the government’s border policy. No10 sought to downplay reports of conflict between the two men and insisted there was no imminent plan for a cabinet reshuffle. But the Prime Minister’s spokesman did not deny reports that Mr Johnson threatened to demote his chancellor.















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)





Get a political briefing delivered straight to your inbox every morning. Sign up for the free Mirror Politics newsletter The spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have always had a close and effective working relationship, and will continue to do so.” Asked to deny making the remark, the spokesperson said: “I will not attend internal meetings. “I would just say that you can see especially during the pandemic that they have worked very closely and have been closely linked during this incredibly difficult time for the country.” It comes as a senior Cabinet minister admitted there was a “slight creative tension” between No.10 and No.11. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng defended the chancellor saying he was doing a “fantastic job” – but admitted any reshuffle was “from the prime minister”. He told the Today show: “There is always disagreement, there will always be a slight creative tension maybe between # 10 and # 11.







“I can’t remember a time in the past 30 years when there were no debates and conversations between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor. I happen to think, as I said, that this Prime Minister and this Chancellor work closely together and are as cohesive as any kind of relationship like this I’ve seen. “ But polls suggest Rishi Sunak remains more popular than Boris Johnson among Tory members and the British general public. And an ally of the Chancellor told The Telegraph that a demotion would end Mr Johnson’s political career, saying: If he demotes him, he is only signing his death warrant. “There is no one else as good as Rishi.









