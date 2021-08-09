Politics
PM Modi publishes 9th tranche of PM-Kisan program, interacts with beneficiaries | Latest India News
With the latest installment, the government has so far transferred nine installments amounting to approximately 1.57 lakh crore to farming families under the PM-KISAN program.
By industantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED AUGUST 09, 2021 2:13 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually transferred about 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore from farmers on Monday, as part of the government program Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). He also interacted with the beneficiaries of the device by videoconference during the event.
With the last installment, the government has so far transferred nine installments amounting to approximately 1.57 lakh crore to farming families under PM-KISAN. Under this program, an annual direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 is provided to farmers, which is directly deposited into their registered bank accounts. The amount is paid in three equal quarterly installments of 2,000 each.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Agriculture State Ministers Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje, and Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal were also present on the occasion. . Prime Minister Modi thanked the farmers for working hard despite the obstacles presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and for ensuring exceptional production last year. This amount will help small farmers a lot, he said during the interaction.
The Prime Minister also spoke about the Mission’s honey bee and saffron production in Kashmir in his speech. Tomar expressed concern about the shortage of edible oils and pulses and said the government was taking measures to boost domestic production to reduce its dependence on imports.
The Prime Minister also spoke about the role that farmers are supposed to play in the future of the country. Where do we want to see India in the next 25 years? When the country will have completed its 100 years of independence, what will be the state of the country? This will be decided by the farmers of this country, he said, adding that the farmers must be given advice and guidance so that they can face new challenges and benefit from new changes.
