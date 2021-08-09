Avoid maritime trade barriers, fight threats





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a United Nations Security Council high-level public debate on Monday on strengthening maritime security and the need for international cooperation in this area. The Prime Minister chaired the public debate on “Strengthening maritime security – A case for international cooperation” by videoconference. It is the first time that maritime safety has been discussed in a holistic way as an exclusive item of the agenda in open debate. The meeting is attended by several heads of state and government of member states of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and high-level rapporteurs from the United Nations system and major regional organizations. The open debate focused on how to effectively combat maritime crime and insecurity and strengthen coordination in the maritime field. PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister to chair a public debate in the UN Security Council, according to the prime minister’s office. Here are the main quotes from his address: – “The oceans are our common heritage and our maritime routes are the vital arteries of international trade. These oceans are very important for the future of our planet, ”he said. – “Sea routes are misused for piracy and terrorism. There are maritime disputes between many countries. And climate change and natural disasters are also subjects linked to the maritime domain ”, subjects of concern to Prime Minister Modivar. – “We must remove barriers to maritime trade. Our prosperity depends on the active flow of maritime trade and obstacles in this way can pose a challenge to the entire world economy. Maritime free trade has been associated with Indian culture since time immemorial, ”Prime Minister Modi said. – “For maritime safety, I would like to state 5 basic principles”, he declared. “First, we need to remove barriers to legitimate maritime trade. The prosperity of each of us depends on the active flow of maritime commerce. Bottlenecks in this area can be a challenge for the entire world economy, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

“Second, maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and on the basis of international law only. This is very important for mutual trust. This is the only way to ensure world peace and stability. “

“Third, we must jointly face natural disasters and maritime threats created by non-state actors. India has taken several steps to strengthen regional cooperation on this issue. We were the first responders in maritime disasters related to the cyclone, tsunami and pollution, ”he said.

“Fourth principle: we must preserve the environment and maritime resources. As we know, the oceans have a direct impact on the climate. And therefore, we must keep our maritime environment free from pollution such as plastics and oil spills, “said the Prime Minister.

“The fifth principle is to promote responsible maritime connectivity,” he said. – “It is clear that the creation of infrastructure is necessary to increase maritime trade. But, in developing such infrastructure projects, one must keep in mind the fiscal sustainability and absorptive capacity of countries, ”he said. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

