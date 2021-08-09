The coronavirus could only be defeated with the search for scientific origin and unity, not its politicization

It has been over a year since the Covid-19 epidemic struck and we are still facing a resurgence and frequent mutations of the virus. The situation remains complex and serious. Achieving an early victory against Covid-19 and restoring economic growth remains the top priority of the international community and the common aspiration of all countries. The virus knows no borders and endangers all human beings. Faced with this unique pandemic in a century, as President Xi Jinping rightly said, solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapon to defeat Covid-19. Cooperation is like the sun that can dispel the dark clouds of Covid-19.

In this unprecedented fight against the pandemic, China has stood at the forefront with great sacrifice and courage not only in effectively curbing the domestic crisis, but also in developing vaccines at the fastest rate and thus actively contributed to Chinese wisdom and strength in the global fight against the pandemic. and implemented the concept of a global health-for-all community with concrete actions.

China has been a staunch collaborator in scientific research into the origin of the virus. Finding the origin of the virus is vital to the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns the well-being of all humanity. It can only be scientifically advanced through enhanced cooperation. China has taken the initiative to cooperate with the WHO in an open, transparent and accountable manner, twice invited the WHO expert group in China for a study on the origin, the report released. joint WHO-China study in March and made important contributions to international origin search cooperation. This effort must be continued in unity with the other actors because it is the only way to defeat the virus.

China’s contribution to date

File: 400 oxygen cylinders Nepal received from China for its response to Covid-19

China has been an active practitioner of international anti-pandemic cooperation. “Solidarity” and “cooperation” are the words most frequently used in President Xi’s briefing on the anti-Covid-19 proposals. Since the start of the pandemic, China has provided $ 2 billion in aid to developing countries and provided more than 280 billion masks, 3.4 billion protective suits and 4 billion test kits to the world. China will provide an additional US $ 3 billion in international aid over the next three years to support the response to Covid-19 and economic and social recovery in other developing countries.

China has been the biggest contributor to equitable access to vaccines. As the largest developing country and responsible member of the international community, despite the need for mass home vaccination, China has done its best to provide more than 700 million doses of vaccine to more than 100 countries in the world and has supplied the largest number of vaccines to developing countries. A few days ago, President Xi Jinping sent a message to the first meeting of the International Forum on Covid-19 Vaccine Cooperation and announced that during this year China will strive to provide 2 billion doses of vaccines to the world and decided to donate 100 million dollars to the COVAX Facility for the distribution of vaccines in developing countries.

So far, China has provided 1.8 million doses of vaccine to Nepal under a grant and delivered 4 million doses of vaccine purchased by the Nepalese government. Recently, the Chinese government decided to provide an additional 1.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Nepal as part of a grant and will continue to facilitate the commercial supply of vaccines for Nepal in China.

Need original research

Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi hands Vero Cell vaccines to Minister of Health Hridayesh Tripathi

It should be emphasized that the search for the origin of the virus is a complex scientific question and should be studied by scientists in the spirit of science. All countries of the world should also actively participate in the global origin tracing cooperation with an open-minded attitude and jointly study the source of the coronavirus in order to support the global fight against the pandemic. The above-mentioned WHO-China joint study report drew scientific conclusions on the origin and route of transmission of the virus and fully affirmed China’s measures to cut off the route of transmission of the virus, which has provided important guidance to the World Origin Study.

It is unfortunate that some countries and individuals have attempted to scapegoat China in order to shift the blame for its poor response to Covid-19 and achieve the political motive of smearing and suppressing China, but they cannot find no basis that stands up to scrutiny. Their actions have generally met with opposition from visionary people who stand up for justice around the world. Nearly 70 countries have expressed opposition to politicizing origin research and supporting the China-WHO joint mission report by writing letters to the WHO Director-General, issuing statements and sending notes . More than 300 political parties, organizations and think tanks from more than 100 countries and regions have submitted a joint statement to the WHO Secretariat, urging the WHO to conduct research on the global tracing of the origins of Covid-19 in a manner objective and fair and opposing the politicization of the study of the origin of Covid-19.

On July 7, 2021, scientists from the United States, United Kingdom and Australia published a preprint paper on Zenodo, a research data-sharing platform in Europe, in which they wrote: There is no There is currently no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has a laboratory origin. There is no evidence that the first cases were linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. An authoritative expert on infectious diseases in Milan told a Chamber of Deputies social affairs committee that the coronavirus is an unknown virus with no signs of genomic engineering inside. Professor Ju Liya, chief scientist of the European Precision Medicine Platform and Doctor of Immunology at the Institut Pasteur, also stressed that the research of the origin must respect objective facts and scientific data and reject the political prejudices and the presumption of guilt that flow from it.

Let us keep politics away from the search for origins and let science return to science. The irresponsible and unscientific act of politicizing this issue is the most dangerous political virus, which will only severely hamper global cooperation in the study of origins, undermine anti-pandemic cooperation and cost more lives. We believe that only if all parts of the international community unite and cooperate in the spirit of science to find the true origin of the virus that endangers human life, that we can effectively fight against it. virus and defeat it and create the conditions conducive to the protection of the community the safety and health of mankind and promote economic recovery.