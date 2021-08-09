HelpTurkey used to make Turkey look weak and incompetent – Middle East Monitor





Turkish prosecutors last week opened an investigation into the social media hashtag Turkey, Anatolia reports. The government believes this hashtag is critical of its response to the country’s devastating wildfires. Like #HelpTurkey has become a trending topic on Twitter, government officials have complained about a global plot to make Turkey appear weak. “Our Turkey is strong. Our state stands tall,” Erdogan spokesman Fahrettin Altun tweeted, adding the hastag Fort Turkey. Together we will suffocate this fire that burns us.

We will build our houses together.

We will heal our wounds together ASAP!

Together and together! #StrongTrkiyepic.twitter.com/CW6yyN2VWd – Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) August 2, 2021 The trending hashtag caught the attention of supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said it was designed to humiliate the government. A Turkish actor from Istanbul called on all countries to help Turkey as firefighters struggled to contain the flames that have spread along its Mediterranean coastline. #aideturkey pic.twitter.com/Gau0ek1WMh – enis arkan (@enisarikan) August 1, 2021 The U.S. Embassy in Turkey has shown solidarity, saying it is helping as Ankara has helped in its fight against the coronavirus. #Turkey responded to our call for help with PPE early on in the fight against COVID-19. We are proud to return the gesture and respond to Turkey’s request for assistance / support in forest fire suppression. We will always be # stronger together.https://t.co/QuSwKOR9xy pic.twitter.com/PJEBvFs2kz – U.S. Embassy in Turkey (@USEmbassyTurkey) August 8, 2021 Elis Gjevori, a journalist based in Turkey, said he was told the hashtag was used as an “influence operation”, adding that it “eroded any meaningful discussion on the subject.” the #aideturkey was probably part of an “influence operation” @marcowenjones tell me. With over 2.5 million tweets, the hashtag has significantly eroded any meaningful discussion on the topic. https://t.co/1Y26AKrUb0 -Elis Gjevori (@Elis_Gj) August 3, 2021 Gjevori had interviewed assistant professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar, Dr Marc Owen Jones, who said the Twitter discussion was designed to make the government “weak, incompetent and desperate.” 3 / Some felt that the message generated on the hashtag was designed to make Turkey appear weak, incompetent and desperate. This, coupled with the scale of the campaign, suggested a possible influence operation. To be clear though. The hashtag had many real users. See below. pic.twitter.com/6837Gf827Q – Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) August 2, 2021 Adding that he had mapped the use of the hashtag and found a number of accounts, he deleted the tweets once they were posted, thus recording its use but later avoiding “detection.” 10) Now we know from previous EPFL research that they influence operations in Turkey and often use this tactic of deleting tweets after writing on a hashtag. Here, the Twitter algorithm would have recorded the trend, but the account deletes the tweets to avoid detection / re-use. pic.twitter.com/28p9B0NvBe – Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) August 2, 2021 Twitter trend: outrage as Saudi judoka takes on Israeli opponent, then fails to score

