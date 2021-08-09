Boris Johnson “has full confidence” in Rishi Sunak despite demotion rumors





BORIS Johnson has full confidence in Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said there were no imminent plans for a cabinet reshuffle.

Reports over the weekend suggested Johnson had threatened to demote Sunak to the post of health secretary amid anger over the government leaks. The spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have always had a close and effective working relationship, and will continue to do so. “I think you can see, especially during the pandemic, they worked very closely. “They have been closely linked throughout this incredibly difficult time for the country. “There is no reshuffle plan.” READ MORE: Boris Johnson “seeks home secretary job Michael Gove” It was reported that the incident occurred after Sunak called for the relaxation of travel restrictions in a leaked letter. Details were published in The Sunday Times ahead of an announcement scheduled for Wednesday, which frustrated the Prime Minister. During an open meeting, Johnson reportedly said: “I thought about it. Maybe it’s time we considered Rishi as the next Secretary of State for Health. He could potentially do a really good job there. However, the newspaper noted that Johnson should not follow through on his threat. A source at the Treasury said: “The Chancellor is focusing only on the country’s economic recovery and on continuing to protect and create jobs.” At the same time, it was also reported that Johnson was considering moving Michael Gove from the Cabinet Office to the Home Office due to the frustration over Priti Patel’s performance in his role. Number 10 declined to comment on “reshuffle speculation.”

