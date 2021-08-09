During the UNSC debate, Prime Minister Modi lists 5 principles for maritime safety

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed five basic principles for strengthening maritime security during an open debate on the issue by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the issue.

Prime Minister Modi called for barrier-free maritime trade in order to establish legitimate trade. “We need to remove barriers to maritime trade. Our prosperity depends on the active flow of maritime trade and obstacles in this way can pose a challenge to the entire world economy. Maritime free trade has been associated with the culture of India since time immemorial. “

Addressing the assembly, Prime Minister Modi called for a peaceful settlement of maritime disputes and only on the basis of international law. He also professed the encouragement of responsible maritime connectivity.

The Prime Minister urged current nations to collectively tackle maritime threats posed by non-state actors and natural disasters. Finally, Prime Minister Modi declared that the environment and maritime resources must be preserved.

The Prime Minister chaired Monday the high-level debate on “Strengthening maritime security – An argument in favor of international cooperation” organized by the Security Council of the United Nations by videoconference. The meeting aimed to discuss ways to effectively combat maritime crime and insecurity, and to strengthen coordination in the maritime field.

The meeting saw the presence of several heads of state and government of member states of the United Nations Security Council, as well as high-level rapporteurs from the United Nations system and key regional organizations.

“The oceans are our common heritage and our sea routes are the lifeblood of international trade. These oceans are very important for the future of our planet,” Prime Minister Modi said at the meeting. “This common heritage of ours faces several types of challenges. Sea routes are misused for piracy and terrorism.”

“We want to create an inclusive framework on maritime security in our region based on the vision of SAGAR (Security and growth for all in the region). This vision is for a safe, secure and stable maritime domain”, declared the Prime Minister Indian. noted.

The UN Security Council has discussed and adopted resolutions on various aspects of maritime security and maritime crime. However, it will be the first time that maritime safety will be discussed holistically as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.