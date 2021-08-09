Politics
During the UNSC debate, Prime Minister Modi lists 5 principles for maritime safety
Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed five basic principles for strengthening maritime security during an open debate on the issue by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the issue.
Prime Minister Modi called for barrier-free maritime trade in order to establish legitimate trade. “We need to remove barriers to maritime trade. Our prosperity depends on the active flow of maritime trade and obstacles in this way can pose a challenge to the entire world economy. Maritime free trade has been associated with the culture of India since time immemorial. “
Addressing the assembly, Prime Minister Modi called for a peaceful settlement of maritime disputes and only on the basis of international law. He also professed the encouragement of responsible maritime connectivity.
The Prime Minister urged current nations to collectively tackle maritime threats posed by non-state actors and natural disasters. Finally, Prime Minister Modi declared that the environment and maritime resources must be preserved.
The Prime Minister chaired Monday the high-level debate on “Strengthening maritime security – An argument in favor of international cooperation” organized by the Security Council of the United Nations by videoconference. The meeting aimed to discuss ways to effectively combat maritime crime and insecurity, and to strengthen coordination in the maritime field.
The meeting saw the presence of several heads of state and government of member states of the United Nations Security Council, as well as high-level rapporteurs from the United Nations system and key regional organizations.
“The oceans are our common heritage and our sea routes are the lifeblood of international trade. These oceans are very important for the future of our planet,” Prime Minister Modi said at the meeting. “This common heritage of ours faces several types of challenges. Sea routes are misused for piracy and terrorism.”
“We want to create an inclusive framework on maritime security in our region based on the vision of SAGAR (Security and growth for all in the region). This vision is for a safe, secure and stable maritime domain”, declared the Prime Minister Indian. noted.
The UN Security Council has discussed and adopted resolutions on various aspects of maritime security and maritime crime. However, it will be the first time that maritime safety will be discussed holistically as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/oceans-very-important-for-international-trade-pm-modi-at-unsc-debate-on-maritime-security-11628512684246.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]