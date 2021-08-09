New details put more emphasis on Trump’s Justice Department agenda





On the surface, it has been evident for months that Donald Trump wanted to wield illegitimate power in the wake of his electoral defeat, but the specific nature of his plan has always seemed murky. What exactly did the former president think would happen? What was the plan? Who would implement it and how?

Just over a week or so, the Justice Department’s role in the anti-election platform was highlighted in a way Americans have yet to fully master. We learned last week, for example, that it was December 27 that Trump privately urged the two senior Justice officials at the time to lie about the 2020 presidential election and falsely pretend that she was corrupt.

“Just say the election was corrupt [and] leave the rest to me, “and Republican members of Congress, the former president told interim attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and his deputy, Richard Donoghue.

It was a day later, on December 28, when Jeffrey Clark – at the time, the acting head of the Justice Department’s civilian division – sketched a map for Republicans in Georgia to follow in which they could trying to overthrow the will of the state voters. It was reportedly not just Georgia: Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), A member of the House Oversight Committee, said on the show last week that Clark had prepared draft documents for six. States whose results were the Republican White House. wanted to overthrow.

As MSNBC’s Chris Hayes explained on his show last week, “For the first time in the development of this whole story through months of reporting and some sort of patchwork of information, it’s clear that there is had a real and recognizable plan to overthrow the election.A real strategy for Donald Trump to be declared the election winner, not just throwing stuff at the wall and tweeting tantrums and easily dismissing farkakteh lawsuits . “

As amazing as these revelations are – I don’t think it’s too much to consider this one of the biggest scandals in U.S. political history – there’s no reason to believe the flow new information will stop. NBC News reported yesterday:

The Senate Judiciary Committee questioned former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue as part of its investigation as to whether former President Donald Trump attempted to enlist the ministry Justice in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. A committee spokesperson confirmed he had a closed-door interview with Donoghue on Friday and a seven-hour interview with Rosen on Saturday.

Judicial Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) Told CNN yesterday morning that Rosen had testified voluntarily and that the pressure Trump put on the acting attorney general after the election was “real, very real – and it was very specific. “

The New York Times also reported over the weekend that Rosen told the Justice Department’s Inspector General and Congressional investigators that Clark tried to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results.

The same article noted that, according to the former acting attorney general, Clark admitted he had met privately with Trump amid his efforts to help the then president retain power he did not have. won. According to the Times, Rosen also described instances in which Clark urged Justice Department officials “to make statements about the election that they found to be false.”

Although I haven’t seen this reported elsewhere, CNN published a related article over the weekend, noting that Clark told senior Justice Department officials “that he was aware of sensitive information indicating that the services Chinese secrets used special types of thermometers to alter results in machines. vote count. “

The CNN report referenced an apparent email in which Clark claimed that “hackers have evidence (in the public domain) that a Dominion machine accessed the internet through a smart thermostat with an internet connection trail leading to China”. The Republican lawyer suggested that the office of the director of national intelligence “may” have classified evidence to support the bizarre theory.

Obviously, we now know that radical and partisan extremist tactics have failed. But the fact that such a project was worked out in the first place is mind-boggling – it sounds a lot like an attempted coup – and it’s worth appreciating that if there was a Republican majority in Congress at this time, there would be no investigation into the scandal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/new-details-bring-trump-s-justice-dept-scheme-sharper-focus-n1276325 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos