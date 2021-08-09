Pak business associations challenge Sindh government’s ‘uneven pay rise’





ANI | Updated: 09 Aug 2021 at 19:03 IST

Karachi [Pakistan] August 9 (ANI): Several professional associations on Saturday challenged the Sindh government’s “hike” in the minimum wage while calling it a violation of due process in the country. A union statement said the notification was issued without consulting stakeholders and without setting the minimum wage of Rs 25,000 by the provincial government. The wage increase is contrary to previous increases made by the Sindh Minimum Wage Council in the country, The News International reported. Punjab province costs Rs 20,000, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan it is Rs 21,000, “trade organizations said.

The government has increased the minimum wage from Rs 17,500 to Rs 25,000 per month. The statement was issued jointly by several trade bodies, including the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association, SITE Association of Trade & Industry. Business organizations have also said that this uneven increase in wages in the province will cause industries to move from Sindh to other parts of the country, which could lead to massive job losses. Previously, thousands of Pakistani electricity workers also staged a rally at Bakhtiar Labor Hall in Lahore to demand a 30% increase in wages and pensions for workers employed in the public, semi-government, industrial and commercial sectors. , banks and the media. The protesters argued that the work is increasing day by day and that there are no hires because there has been a ban on recruiting for more than five years. They called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene to stop the plan to privatize profitable electricity distribution companies on the orders of the International Monetary Fund. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pak-trade-associations-challenge-sindh-govts-uneven-wage-hike20210809190233 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos