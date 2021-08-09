After Tokyo, Beijing Olympics promise colder weather but hotter rhetoric





If the Olympic Games in Tokyo which have just ended were memorable for the silence of the empty competition venues, the next Olympic Winter Games in Beijing promise to be dominated by the policy of high decibels. The Beijing 2022 opening ceremony is expected to take place in 180 days at the same Birds Nest stadium that the Chinese capital used for the 2008 Summer Games. The six-month gap marks the shortest turnaround time. never recorded between Olympics installments after Covid-19 forced Tokyo to delay for a year. Not much is yet known about how organizers in Beijing will deal with the pandemic-related issues Tokyo has been working with in recent months. The Tokyo Games banned spectators and imposed unprecedented restrictions on the movement of foreign visitors. As the Beijing Games approach, Chinese organizers have said little about ticket sales, visitor credentials or quarantine procedures. Last month, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that China was fully convinced that it could take over from Tokyo and promised to host a simple, safe and splendid Olympic rally. After largely keeping Covid-19 under control for over a year with strict border controls and localized lockdowns, China is currently grappling with a series of outbreaks caused by the Delta strain. Beijing 2022 will closely follow the Tokyo Games in which the Chinese Olympic team put in a strong performance, winning 38 gold medals, just one behind the United States for first place. Her 88 total medals, clustered in traditional strength areas such as diving, gymnastics and shooting, also finished second in the medal table, behind the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/beijing-winter-olympics-2022-11628514304 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos