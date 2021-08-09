Prime Minister Modi expresses piracy and climate risks to maritime trade at UN Security Council





PM Modi became the first Indian PM to chair a UNSC debate. New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a UN Security Council debate tonight, said barriers must be removed for trade on sea routes, which are currently being misused for piracy. He became the first Indian Prime Minister to chair a UNSC public debate. Here’s your 10-point cheat sheet in this great story: Prime Minister Modi set out five principles during his speech on strengthening maritime security and economy. He called for the removal of barriers to legitimate maritime trade. “Bottlenecks in this area can be a challenge for the entire world economy,” he said at the meeting attended by various heads of state. The settlement of maritime disputes must be peaceful and only on the basis of international law, the Prime Minister stressed. “It is very important for mutual trust. It is the only way to ensure world peace and stability,” he said. “We must save our maritime environment. We must stop plastic waste. We must act against overfishing. We must encourage responsible maritime connectivity,” said the Prime Minister. The debate, broadcast live on the United Nations Security Council website, focused on how to effectively combat maritime crime and strengthen coordination between countries. Succeeding France, India assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August. India will hold two more meetings during its presidency, on peacekeeping and the fight against terrorism, said the country’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti. In 2015, PM Modi presented the vision for SAGAR – an acronym for “Security and Growth for All in the Region”. It focused on cooperative measures for a sustainable use of the oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure and stable maritime domain in the region. In 2019, at the East Asia Summit, this initiative was further developed under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) with a focus on seven pillars of maritime security. This is India’s tenth term on the UN Security Council. So far, he has been chairman of the body nine times: June 1950, September 1967, December 1972, October 1977, February 1985, October 1991, December 1992, August 2011 and November 2012.

