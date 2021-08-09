Turkish Cypriot leader: no unity for Cyprus, only two states | cyprus, politics





NICOSIA – Digging deeper into his heels, the tough new leader of the Turkish Cypriot occupied part of Cyprus has said he will not discuss failed reunification efforts, demanding that the world recognize his isolated territory. Turkey seized the northern third of the island in illegal 1974 invasions and decades of attempts to reconstitute it collapsed, including the last round in July 2017 in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana. Negotiations there between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and then-Turkish Cypriot side leader Mustafa Akinci disintegrated when the Turkish side declared that an army of 35,000 would never be suppressed and wanted the right to a new military intervention. Tatar said the chess experience should lead to a “reality check” and that it will push the United Nations in September to recognize the occupied side, the legitimate Greek Cypriot government as a member of the European Union that Turkey has been unsuccessfully trying to join since 2005. He said he was following the lead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in wanting two separate states and a permanent partition so that the occupied side could be a republic accepted by the UN, the Financial Times reported. “It is time for the world to recognize the reality that we have two different states, (and) any effort to push us into a mixed marriage is doomed to failure,” said Tatar, a position that took Anastasiades off the table. to speak. Again. “They are Greeks, they are Christians. We are a different race. We speak Turkish; our religion is Islam, our homeland is Turkey, ”he declared, pleading for recognition. Tatar will travel to New York in September at the United Nations General Assembly when he expects to meet Anastasiades again, apparently destined to go nowhere as the Turkish Cypriot leader has said he will reject any other thing that the world responds to its demands. “I’m not saying we’re going to close the door,” Tatar said. “I am here to negotiate a fair settlement based on two sovereign states”, but only on his terms. Tension remained in Cyprus as Turkey continued to drill for oil and gas in Cypriot waters and Erdogan decided to further reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha on the occupied side. This ignores UN resolutions that the properties remain with the original owners, mostly Greek Cypriots, and the UN Security Council has denounced Varosha’s plans. Not caring, Tatar said he wanted the UN to now accept his demands when he would not accept his resolutions on Varosha or anything other than accepting a land. busy. Anastasiades had offered to give 30 percent of the potentially lucrative energy finds to the Turkish Cypriot side which represents less than 20 percent of the population, but Tatar said that was not enough and that he did not trust the Turkish Cypriot side. word of the Greek Cypriot leader concerning the proposal.

