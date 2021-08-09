China hails success of Tokyo Olympics ahead of Beijing Winter Games





China hailed the success of the Tokyo Summer Olympics despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, with a ruling Communist Party tabloid saying it paved the way for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The Tokyo Olympics were held from July 23 to Sunday under the COVID-19 state of emergency amid an upsurge in infections in Japan. The games were played without spectators at almost all of the venues. The Beijing Winter Olympics Athletes’ Village was unveiled to foreign media on July 14, 2021 in Zhangjiakou, northwest of the Chinese capital. (Kyodo) == Kyodo China had expressed hope that the Tokyo Olympics would be a success even without an audience, as President Xi Jinping’s leadership insisted on using the Winter Games to bolster national prestige and boost economic growth. “After the success of the Tokyo Olympics, we can all expect the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to be another success, providing the global audience with an exciting event and also ushering in enthusiastic participation,” said the Global Times in an editorial. With barely six months, Beijing will become, on February 4, 2022, the first city to host both the summer and winter games. But concern has grown recently that another wave of viral infections in China could prevent the Winter Olympics from being held in full form, as well as the threat of a boycott of the games by some democratic nations on human rights issues. In China, the virus started to rage again after residents of the southern city of Guangzhou were infected in late May with the Delta variant, first identified in India. China’s central city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, has locked down areas as local authorities confirmed new cases of infection earlier this month for the first time since about a year. Also, in Beijing, the municipal government has cordoned off certain areas of the capital where cases of infection have been detected nearby. In addition, a possible boycott of the Beijing Olympics irritates China, which democratic countries blame for human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang as well as security concerns in Taiwan. There have been increased calls in the United States and the European Union to launch a form of Olympic boycott as punishment for alleged human rights violations committed by China against the Uyghur Muslim minority in the region. far west of Xinjiang. “Some Western politicians have already started their hype about the diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 and put pressure on Olympic sponsors. This is political extremism,” the Global Times said, adding: “However, the Olympics themselves can convey positive emotions. “ Associated coverage: Tokyo Olympics like no other end but pandemic rages on Chronology of major events related to the Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics record a total of 430 COVID-19 cases since early July

