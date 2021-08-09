Jokowi extends PPKM level 4 in Java-Bali until August 16





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) extend the implementation of the implementation of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) based on Levels 2, 3 and 4 in a number of areas in Java and Bali from August 10-16, 2021. “Under the leadership of the president, PPKM levels 4, 3 and 2 in Java and Bali will be extended until August 16, 2021,” Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on Monday ( 9/8). Initially, the government implemented the emergency PPKM from July 3 to 20, when a peak in Covid cases began to occur. Extended with the term PPKM Level 4 from July 20 to 25, from July 26 to August 2 and from August 3 to 9. Luhut said there had been very good results implementing PPKM Levels 2, 3 and 4 in Java and Bali from August 2-9. According to the data obtained, there has been a decrease in positive cases of Covid-19 to 59.6%. “Regarding this decision, it will be communicated in more detail to the Interior Ministry,” he said. However, as long as the level-based PPKM has been implemented over the past seven days, positive cases and deaths from Covid-19 have not significantly decreased. However, the number of patients declared cured is also increasing. The total addition of positive Covid-19 cases from August 3-9 reached 223,940 cases. That number was down from the previous seven days, July 27 to August 2, which reached 268,067 cases. The decline in the number of positive Covid-19 cases is in line with the minimum number of PCR tests and antigen swabs over the past six days. In addition, the additional positive cases cannot be reduced to 10,000 per day. Death cases started to decline in the PPKM this time around. From August 3 to 9, the total number of deaths from Covid-19 was 11,280. That number decreased from the previous week, from July 27 to August 2, which had reached 12,525 cases. Despite this, the death toll from Covid-19 is still relatively high as the number of cases has risen to over 1,000 over the past week. Meanwhile, recovered cases have increased over the past 6 days. The total number of Covid-19 patients declared cured from August 3 to 9 reached 242,357. However, the number is still lower than the previous six days, from July 27 to August 2, which reached 334,444. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) highlighted the trend of increasing cases of the Covid-19 virus in a number of provinces outside of Java and Bali. He said the upward trend had occurred in the past two weeks. It was noted that provinces outside of Java and Bali contributed to 13,200 cases, or 34% of new cases nationwide as of July 25. Meanwhile, as of August 6, 2021, it has risen to 21,374 cases, or 54% of national cases. Jokowi said there were at least five provinces that had a high daily peak in Covid-19 cases, namely East Kalimantan, North Sumatra, Papua, West Sumatra and Riau. On the other hand, the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination in early August 2021 or PPKM August 3-8, has not yet reached the target of 2 million doses per day. Several times the new vaccination has reached 2 million doses. Jokowi has already targeted the vaccine injection of up to 2 million doses per day in August 2021. (hour / from)



