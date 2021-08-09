Ayesha Siddiqa and Gul Bukhari among overseas dissidents on Pakistani casualty list





(LR) Political scientist Ayesha Siddiqa and Anglo-Pakistani YouTuber Gul Bukhari | Twitter and ThePrint Photo File

New Delhi: British and European security services have warned Pakistani dissidents living across the continent that their lives could be threatened by returning forces, a Guardian report has revealed.

“British security sources are said to be concerned that Pakistan, a strong ally of the United Kingdom, particularly on intelligence matters, may be ready to target individuals on British soil,” the report said, released. Saturday.

Calling it a “hit list,” the newspaper noted that those who received the warnings included London-based political analyst Ayesha Siddiqa, Anglo-Pakistani YouTuber and columnist Gul Bukhari and Paris-based journalist Taha Siddiqui.

Balochistan rights activists and members of the Pashtun Tahafuz movement, a group representing the country’s Pashtun community, which has alleged persecution by servicemen living in Europe, have also received warnings, according to the report.

Speaking to ThePrint, Siddiqui said: “The French authorities in Paris told me to completely cut off all interaction with some Pakistanis I knew and advised me to be extremely careful when interacting with Pakistanis in Paris. . ” The journalist moved to France after escaping an attempted kidnapping in Islamabad in 2018.

He also alleged that his father had previously been questioned by an officer who claimed to be an ISI brigadier and asked him, “Isn’t Taha worried if something happens to his parents or his siblings?” living in Pakistan?

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told local daily Dawn that the report was based on conspiracy theories.

Met Police detain one of Pakistan’s biggest terrorists, how can they talk about threats? This is propaganda against ISI (Pakistan’s intelligence agency), he said on Monday.

Read also: Why amber from India and red from Pakistan? Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweets online petition to UK government

“To silence journalists”

According to political scientist Ayesha Siddiqa, she received an “Osman warning” or death threat notice from the Metropolitan Police, reported The Guardian.

The Mets Counterterrorism Command said there was credible information about a threat to my life. It’s a matter of life and death, Siddiqa told the British daily.

She added that UK authorities asked her husband if anyone offered her money to ask him to return to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Bukhari, who fled to the UK after being kidnapped in Lahore in 2018, said Met police warned her not to share her address with anyone.

The report comes a month after a man in London was accused of conspiring with others to assassinate Ahmad Waqass Goraya, a Pakistani blogger and political activist in exile, in the Netherlands.

Pakistani journalists have also claimed that the Pakistani government seeks to silence journalism.

Geo News presenter Hamid Mir, who was banned from airing after criticizing the military establishment last month, told the BBC he faces more censorship under Imran Khan’s government than under military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

“I am banned from my TV channel and cannot write my regular column in my journal. It is not the first time. When Pervez Musharraf was in power, he also banned me from TV but you see, he was a military dictator, he only banned me from TV, he never banned me from the newspapers. Now Mr. Imran Khan is the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and now, unfortunately, not only am I banned from television, but I am banned from my newspaper column, ”Mir said on Monday.

In 2020, two Pakistani dissidents were found dead in Canada and Sweden under mysterious circumstances. Karima Baloch, who campaigned for an independent Balochistan, was found dead in Toronto, Canada last December while journalist Sajid Hussain disappeared in Uppsala, Sweden in March 2020 and was later found dead in a river.

(Edited by Rachel John)

Read also: Pakistan criticizes India for refusing permission to 5 foreign journalists to visit PoK

