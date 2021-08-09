Politics
Chinese iron ore demand drops as steel curbs bite
Chinese imports of the main ingredient in steelmaking have been declining since March, although some of the cuts are due to supply constraints. China imported 102.1 million tonnes of iron ore in March, 98.56 million tonnes in April, 89.79 million tonnes in May and 89.41 million tonnes in June.
Analysts said the latest data was a sign that government policies designed to cut steel production in order to meet Xi Jinpings’ carbon emissions targets were starting to have an impact. The drop in demand came at a time when exports from Australia and Brazil were increasing.
Steel mills in the Shanxi region have been ordered to cut production by 50% to cap steel production below last year’s record, with officials pledging to aggressively enforce the restrictions, Westpac analysts wrote on Monday.
Brazil shipments, Australia, the only other major competitor to iron ore, is also expected to rise as the South American country seeks to normalize production lost to a series of disruptions, before and during the pandemic.
Westpac economist Robert Rennie said cuts in steel production in China were history.
Demand in the first half of the year was very strong, so you can expect some slowdown when steel production is capped for the year. Imports of scrap metal are increasing and the use of scrap metal for steel production will also increase and domestic production of iron ore has also increased. There are multiple factors at work here, he said.
China has said it wants to ease record commodity prices while seeking alternatives to its dependence on Australian iron ore. However, his efforts to punish Australia economically amid diplomatic tensions show no signs of hurting Australian trade so far.
The latest trade data also showed that Australia’s overall exports by value to China jumped 37.4% in the seven months ending in late July, to reach $ 93.5 billion ($ 127.15 billion of dollars). Part of the reason is record prices for iron ore. While China’s total iron ore imports by volume fell 1.5% year-on-year in the first seven months of 2021, in terms of prices, it increased 81.1%.
Iron ore prices, which traded at US $ 172.51 per tonne on Monday, are now well below the May high of US $ 237.57. Fortescue Metals fell 1.3% to $ 22.76 on Monday, BHP fell 0.8% to $ 51.69 and Rio Tinto was down 1.4% to $ 128.26.
Traders in China have warned officials would be reluctant to build stocks of iron ore given government signals of weak demand and growing concerns over the slowdown in China’s manufacturing sector and the potential impact of the latest outbreak. of COVID-19 in China on the economy.
China said on Monday that its Producer Price Index (PPI), a measure of factory exit inflation, jumped 9% in July as commodity prices rose. Economists warn of inflationary pressures at a time when the country’s largest COVID-19 outbreak since the start of last year threatens growth.
Weak large volumes of major commodities cast doubts on the strength and sustainability of the infrastructure recovery, said Yingke Zhou, analyst at Barclays.
China’s steel production jumped 11.8% in the first half to 563.3 million tonnes. This means the market is anticipating deep cuts in the second half of the year to ensure production was not higher for the year.
There have been mixed messages from China over the past fortnight regarding plans to cut steel production. Steel mills have cut production, with the China Iron Steel Association (CISA) predicting production cuts in the second half of the year, while China’s top decision-making body has indicated it does not want the industry to cut too aggressively .
China International Capital Corp (CICC) said in a report that China’s steel production growth will drop year on year from the third quarter. the World time China iron ore import prices jumped 69.5% from January to July, but prices peaked.
China’s overall exports for July were weaker than expected at 19.3 percent and imports for the month were up 28.1 percent. Coal shipments increased in July.
