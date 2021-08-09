Politics
Boris Johnson: IPCC climate report gives food for thought | Climate change
Boris Johnson has described the latest warnings from UN scientists about the extent of the climate crisis as sobering reading that should alert the world ahead of the Cop26 summit.
With the world climate conference set to open in Glasgow in less than three months, the British prime minister said he hoped the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report would underscore the need to ‘act now.
Ministers fear the UK-hosted conference, which has been touted as a historic moment in the global effort to cut emissions, will end up being seen as a wet firecracker. This is supposed to be the moment when countries set out in more detail how they will contribute to the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels, but some of the biggest emitters of carbon in the world, such as China and India, have yet to submit detailed plans.
Commenting on the IPCC report, Johnson said: Today’s report is sobering read, and it is clear that the next decade is going to be crucial in securing the future of our planet.
We know what needs to be done to limit global warming, make coal history and switch to clean energy sources, protect nature and provide climate finance to countries on the front lines.
Johnson has also said he hopes the report will be a wake-up call for the world to act now, before we meet in Glasgow in November for the critical Cop26 summit.
Alok Sharma, the cabinet minister who is president of Cop26, has traveled the world to encourage countries to update their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and political commitments to reduce emissions. More than 110 countries have submitted updated NDCs with commitments extending through 2030, but some of the largest economies have not, and other plans are seen as inadequate by climate experts.
Sharma said: Our message to every country, government, business and part of society is simple. The next decade is decisive: follow the science and take responsibility for keeping the 1.5 ° C target alive.
Labor leader Keir Starmer said the IPCC report was the starkest reminder yet that the climate crisis is here right now and the biggest long-term threat we face. He also accused Johnson of not treating the crisis with the seriousness it deserves.
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey also accused Johnson of appeasement, saying the UK was showing other countries that climate inaction was okay.
Connor Schwartz, Climate Manager at Friends of the Earth, said: If the government wants to show respect for the world’s leading scientists on climate chaos, it can start by canceling the Cambo oilfield, scrapping the mine in Cumbria coal and end British funding for the Mozambique gas mega-project; they can do it today.
Extinction Rebellion (XR) marked the publication of the IPCC report by announcing that from Monday 23 August it will organize two-week protest demonstrations in London, aimed at disrupting the city and what it describes as the cause first of the climate and ecological crisis. Political economics.
Clare Farrell, Co-Founder of XR, said: We are in the midst of a collective act of global social evil, unprecedented in all of history. We spend more time measuring it than trying to stop it: it is in itself a crime.
Referring to a recent briefing by Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson for Cop26, Farrell said: This government is a joke, telling us how to wash the dishes when it should lead the world towards a mobilization that save humanity.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/aug/09/boris-johnson-ipcc-climate-report-makes-sobering-reading
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]