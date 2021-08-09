Juliari apologizes to Jokowi and Megawati





Jakarta: Former Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Juliari P Batubara has apologized to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and PDI-P General Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri. This was conveyed by Juliari through a defense brief or his personal plea. “I sincerely want to express my sincere apologies to Indonesian President Joko Widodo for this incident,” Juliari told Corruption Court (Tipikor), Kemayoran, central Jakarta on Monday August 9, 2021. According to him, the case of alleged corruption in the purchase of social assistance (bansos) of basic necessities related to the management of the Covid-19 which trapped him has disturbed the government. He admitted that he neglected to supervise his subordinates who were playing welfare projects. What do you think of this article ? happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad



“I don’t have more strict monitoring, over the performance of the grades under me so I have to deal with the law,” Juliari said. He also apologized to Megawati for tarnishing the PDI-P, which bore her name until she was appointed Minister of Social Affairs. He was very sorry about this matter. Read: KPK collects evidence to apply corruption article to Juliari “I am aware that since this affair there has been a storm of profanity and insults coming and going, targeting the PDI-P,” Juliari said. At the end of his plea, Juliari asked to be acquitted of all charges. However, he admits that his actions have caused great harm to many parties. “End our suffering by acquitting me on all charges,” Juliari said. Meanwhile, the KPK (JPU) public prosecutor asked Juliari to be sentenced to 11 years in prison and fined 500 million rupees, incidental to six months in prison. He was found guilty in the alleged corruption case for Covid-19 basic food assistance. Juliari is believed to have accepted stepwise bribes of up to Rs 32.48 billion. A total of 1.28 billion rupees was obtained from legal consultant Harry Van Sidabukke through Ministry of Social Commitments (PPK) officials Matheus Joko Santoso and Adi Wahyono. Then Juliari received 1.96 billion rupees from PT Tigapilar Agro Utama CEO Ardian Iskandar Maddanatja. Juliari is also believed to have received 29.25 billion rupees from a number of entrepreneurs providing basic food aid. The whole series of cash flow took place in May-December 2020. Juliari is considered to have violated Article 12 letter b in conjunction with Article 18 of Law No. 31 of 1999 concerning the eradication of corruption, as amended by Law No. 20 of 2001 amending the law n ° 31 of 1999 in conjunction with article 55 paragraph (1) of the 1st penal code in conjunction with article 64 paragraph (1) of the penal code. (OGI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/nasional/hukum/PNg6w1oK-juliari-minta-maaf-kepada-jokowi-dan-megawati The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos