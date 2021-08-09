“Pakistan has done more than its ability to tackle climate change,” says Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates “The World’s Largest Miyawaki Urban Forest, Saggian” on August 9, 2021. YouTube / HumNewsLivePM Imran Khan is on a day trip to Lahore. The PM inaugurates “the largest urban forest in Miyawaki”. The Prime Minister visits the Governor, Chief Minister of Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan has done more than its available resources to stop global warming, while reiterating the need to plant trees for a better environment in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments came as he inaugurated “the world’s largest urban Miyawaki forest, Saggian,” which spans an area of ​​100 Kanal and includes 160,000 plantations, the Premier’s office said. Minister.

“Miyawaki absorbs carbon and is a good way to reduce pollution,” the prime minister said at the inauguration ceremony, congratulating Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar for his efforts on behalf of the project.

“It is the largest forest in Miyawaki and we dedicate it to [Akira Miyawaki] who had passed away last month, “he said.

Miyawaki was a distinguished ecologist and botanist of plants from Japan.

“At least we are leaving Pakistan in a better state than we inherited. In Pakistan’s 60-year history, 64 crore of trees were grown until 2013 and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only from 2013 by 2018, we had grown a billion trees, ”he said.

Now we are aiming to grow 10 billion trees, he said, urging all Pakistanis to grow a tree to leave the country in a better condition than the one they inherited.

“This is the Lahore in which we grew up, which had forests, gardens and clean air […] and in a short time, Lahore has become one of the most polluted cities in the country, ”he said.

The prime minister said scientists, after extensive research, released a report last month in which they revealed that there are several things on earth that cannot be returned to their old form.

“For example, the rise in sea level and temperature due to global warming cannot be reversed because human beings have damaged the world so much. But if we humans join hands, we could possibly -being to save us from a disaster, ”he said. noted.

The Prime Minister is on a one-day visit to Lahore, during which he is to chair various meetings, including a meeting with CM Punjab Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

tomorrow [August 10] the prime minister, accompanied by federal ministers and senior PTI leadership, will travel to Karachi, where he will receive briefings on security and development work.

Later, during his meeting with the governor of Punjab, the two sides discussed the overall situation in the province, the prime minister’s office said in a series of tweets.

The governor of Punjab congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for the measures taken for the protection of minorities, informing him of the progress made in the rehabilitation works of the Hindu temple in Bhong.

