Report exposes China’s ‘innovative strategy’ for possible invasion of tiny Taiwan
China is reportedly in the process of modifying civilian ships for military purposes in preparation for a potential invasion of Taiwan.
After INS Vikrant, 5 reasons why the Indian Navy needs ‘INS Vishal’, a third aircraft carrier to deal with China
According to a report published in the Jamestown Foundations China Brief by Conor Kennedy, an instructor at the US Naval War Colleges China Maritime Studies Institute, a ro-ro ferry called “Bang Chui Dao” in China was fitted with a modified ramp capable of launching and retrieving amphibious armored vehicles offshore.
Bang Chui Dao is a 15,560 ton vessel owned and operated by COSCO Shipping Ferry Company since 1995.
The ship, which operates on a key ferry route in northern China through the Yellow Sea and the Bohai Gulf, participated in training activities off the coast of southern China’s Zhanjiang city, in Guangdong province, according to Chinese media.
This development highlights China’s desperate attempts to address the lack of amphibious assault ships that are critical to launching a full-scale invasion of Taiwan.
Use the ferry for military missions
This capability means the ship can launch and retrieve vehicles without dedicated port facilities. This contrasts with typical RO / RO ships, which have straight hydraulic ramps so vehicles can get on or off while the ships are in port,Defense Newsreported.
The Jamestown report released details of how China successfully converted local ferries into military armored vehicles.
A modified boom is driven directly by two large hydraulic cylinders and two support arms. When launching and retrieving, these are connected between the top of the hydraulic mounting assemblies on the inner ramp and the top of the cargo bridge threshold to provide the force and leverage needed to deploy the ramp in water and resist the action of the sea, the report mentioned.
The support arms also act as blockers at maximum extension, while the boom is kept rigid by the hydraulic cylinders. A longer outer boom flap has also been added, controlled by another set of hydraulic cylinders mounted under or behind the boom.
These help strengthen the end of the outer ramp and allow vehicles to climb smoothly onto the inner ramp, he added.
Jamestown’s report even reduced the location of the amphibious training area to Dianbai County. Images from the exercise showed the RO / RO ship operating a PLA Marine Corps ZTD-05 amphibious armored vehicle.
Chinese local media reported that civilian ferries participating with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) with the public broadcaster CCTV reported that large groups of different types of amphibious armored vehicles and military trucks were loaded onto civilian ships in the course of transport. mission to exercise.
The Bang Chui Dao also participated in the PLA amphibious exercises last year.
Identifying that 63 ships could potentially be converted by China, the report noted how China is increasing its amphibious assault capabilities, which is important to its ability to stage a full invasion of Taiwan.
The Taiwan question
The transformation of a civilian ferry into a military mission, seen from a broader perspective, indicates China’s “grand strategy” to unite Taiwan with the mainland.
The communist country has followed a “one-China policy” claiming sovereignty over Taiwan since the nationalist government fled to the island in 1949.
In hisspeechDuring the celebrations for the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CCP), President Xi Jinping said resolving the Taiwan question and achieving the full reunification of China is a historic mission and an unwavering commitment of the Communist Party of China.
We must take resolute steps to completely defeat any attempt at Taiwan independence and work together to create a bright future for national renewal. No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he added, warning against the lobbying of the international community behind the democratically ruled island nation. .
Afterrepeated incursionsTaiwanese airspace, the Chinese have started a series ofamphibious landing exercisesin the waters off the eastern coast of Fujian Province, closer to the Taiwan Strait.
The exercises were conducted after the US military C-130 transport plane carrying three US senators and 750,000 doses of vaccine landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on July 19.
Superpower clash: Is China on course to beat the United States by deploying the world’s first 6th generation fighter jet?
However, experts say China does not have enough amphibious ships to potentially transport millions of troops that Beijing would mobilize for a full invasion of Taiwan, asreportedby the Eurasian Times.
China also appears to be aware of this problem, as it is developing three Type 075 amphibious assault ships, with the third launching this year in January.
China has urgent strategic and tactical needs in the development of amphibious assault ships; that is, it demands that these warships protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state-run island of Taiwan and the South China SeaWorld timereported.
Now, with this technology to use civilian ferries for military purposes, it looks like China has found a way to fill the gap.
The nation [China] could potentially increase its [cross-Taiwan Strait] maritime transport capacity immensely, removing one of the main obstacles to the [an] invasion of Taiwan, Thomas Shugart, deputy senior researcher at the Center for a New American Security, told Defense News.
