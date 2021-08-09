Juliari Batubara apologizes to Jokowi and Megawati





Liputan6.com, Jakarta Former Minister of Social Affairs Juliari Batubara apologized to PDIP DPP President Megawati Soekarnoputri. “Dear Ms. Megawati Soekarnoputri, President of PDI-P and the ranks of PDIP DPP, since 2010 I have been trusted as the administrator of the PDIP DPP., Jakarta, Monday (9/8/2021). The trial read the plea by videoconference, the position of Juliari and some legal advisers at the KPK building, while the KPK Public Prosecutor (JPU), the panel of judges and some of Juliari’s legal advisers at the Corruption Court of Jakarta. In this case, Juliari Batubara as Minister of Social Affairs for 2019-2020 must be in prison for 11 years plus a fine of 500 million rupees, subsidiary of 6 months in prison plus payment of compensation to the state. in the amount of Rp. 14,597,450,000.00, subsidiary of 2 years in prison and revocation of the right to be elected in the public service. for 4 years. “I am aware that since this case broke, storms of profanity and insults come and go, targeting the PDIP,” added Juliari, quoted by Antara. Juliari said the PDIP is a nationalist party that has been at the forefront for years in upholding the four pillars of nationalism and the ideals of the nation’s founders. “I firmly believe that the PDIP will always be needed and appreciated by all Indonesians,” Juliari said. He also apologized to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is also known to be a PDIP cadre. “I sincerely want to express my sincere apologies to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, for this incident, in particular my apologies due to my negligence not to have kept stricter monitoring of the performance of the ranks under my orders so that I have to deal with the law, ”Juliari said. He admitted that the case that had trapped him had distracted President Jokowi’s attention. “May Almighty God always protect the president and his family,” Juliari said. Juliari said he was a child born and raised in a politically strong family environment. “I am aware that my position as a public policy maker will be very vulnerable to shocks, even big waves, especially in the information age which is very open right now,” Juliari said. He said anyone can attack easily, even to the point of knocking someone down for a specific purpose. “Moreover, when a person occupies a strategic position within the government and is entrusted with great duties and responsibilities. The national political situation is more and more disastrous, less and less cultivated and more and more justifies all the means to achieve certain goals, “said Juliari. It made him understand that perhaps many parties also like to see themselves fall and be destroyed in order to smooth their certain political agendas. “However, whatever the reason, you still have to face it with your head held high with patience and of course continuing to pray for the help of the Most Forgiving God so that my case can be closed with the most just decision. “said Juliari.

KPK President Firli Bahuri said Juliari could face the death penalty under the provisions of Article 2 of Law No. 31 of 1999.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/4628074/juliari-batubara-sampaikan-permintaan-maaf-ke-jokowi-dan-megawati The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos