Pakistan: eight-year-old boy accused of blasphemy





An eight-year-old Hindu boy is taken into protective custody in eastern Pakistan after becoming the youngest person to be charged with blasphemy in the country.

The boys’ family is in hiding and many members of the Hindu community in the conservative Rahim Yar Khan neighborhood in Punjab fled their homes after a Muslim mob attacked a Hindu temple after the boys were released on bail last week . Troops have been deployed to the area to quell any further unrest.

On Saturday, 20 people were arrested in connection with the attack on the temple.

The boy is accused of intentionally urinating on a carpet in the library of a madrassa, where religious books were kept, last month. Blasphemy charges can carry the death penalty.

The Guardian knows the name of the boy and his family members, but has chosen to protect their identities for their safety.

A family member of the boys said the child did not understand what his crime was and why he was kept in jail for a week.

We have left our stores and our work, the whole community is afraid and we fear negative reactions. We don’t want to go back to this region. We do not see any concrete and meaningful action will be taken against the culprits or to protect the minorities living here, the family member said.

Blasphemy charges against the child have shocked legal experts, who say the move is unprecedented.

Blasphemy laws have been used disproportionately in the past against religious minorities in Pakistan. Although no executions for blasphemy have taken place in the country since the introduction of the death penalty for this crime in 1986, suspects are often attacked and sometimes killed by mobs.

Ramesh Kumar, lawmaker and head of the Hindu Council of Pakistan, said: The attack on the temple and the blasphemy allegations against the eight-year-old underage boy really shocked me. More than a hundred houses in the Hindu community have been emptied for fear of attacks.

Angry crowd

Kapil Dev, a human rights activist, said: I call for the charges against the boy to be immediately dropped and urge the government to ensure the safety of the family and those forced to flee.

He added: Attacks on Hindu temples have increased in recent years, showing an escalation in the level of extremism and fanaticism. The recent attacks appear to be yet another wave of persecution of Hindus.

Images circulating on social media appear to show an angry mob attacking and vandalizing the temple with iron bars and sticks last week.

Ahmad Nawaz, spokesperson for the Rahim Yar Khan district police, said: Police are hunting down assailants and police teams are raiding to arrest the culprits, but no arrests have yet been made.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the mob attack on Twitter and said he ordered the provincial police chief to take action against anyone involved, including negligent police officers. He promised that the government would restore the temple.

In New Delhi, the Indian Foreign Ministry summoned a Pakistani diplomat to protest the attack and demand the safety of Hindu families living in predominantly Muslim Pakistan.

In December last year, a large, violent mob of conservative Muslims demolished a century-old Hindu temple in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan reported the highest number of incidents of mob activity, mob violence and / or threats of mob violence to the result of alleged blasphemous acts.

Four countries account for nearly 80% of all reported incidents of mob activity, mob violence and / or threats of mob violence as a result of alleged blasphemous acts in countries with criminal blasphemy laws between 2014 and 2018. Guardian

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/asia-pacific/eight-year-old-boy-charged-with-blasphemy-in-pakistan-1.4642864 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos