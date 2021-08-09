The sweet spot in emerging debt has Goldman cautiously seeking yield

(Bloomberg) – The hunt for yield is back for emerging market investors, albeit with a cautious turn.

Quasi-sovereign bonds, corporate notes held at least in part by a government, are in vogue for companies such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barings LLC seeking strong returns amid economic uncertainty.

This debt, which includes some credit risk, pays more than sovereign bonds and is often considered safer than pure corporate bonds. A Bloomberg Barclays gauge of emerging market corporate debt and dollar quasi-sovereign debt has returned 5.7% since the virus shut down cities in early March 2020, down from a 3.3% return on a comparable index strictly following government ratings.

Investors are concerned about the impact of the delta variants on the emerging resumption of global growth. These worries have driven returns down, sparking interest in assets that can offer attractive returns alongside mitigating risk.

Quases are often a high beta version of Sovereign, said Sara Grut, senior strategist at Goldman Sachs in London. If you like rulers for transportation, it makes sense to look at some of the quasis.

While corporate analysis shows the median spread of quasi-sovereign bonds with a yield increase of 80 basis points, energy-related bonds of state-owned companies such as KazMunayGas and the Southern Gas Corridor of the ‘Azerbaijan could offer even more.

Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos also looks cheap and has administration backing, said Omotunde Lawal, London’s head of emerging market corporate debt at Barings. Pemex’s 2050 dollar bonds, as the driller calls it, return about 8.1% compared to the 4.1% return on Mexican government bonds of the same maturity, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

You get even more comfort from the fact that it’s government owned and very strategic for the Mexican government, Lawal said. It’s really about seeing it as a deviation from the sovereign.

Political risk is intensifying from Latin America – where Peru has elected a left-wing leader – to China, where recent crackdowns have hit borrowers, including state-owned enterprises, as policymakers redouble their efforts. ‘efforts to establish financial discipline and reduce moral hazard in credit markets.

The review of government-linked debt has intensified this year as investors consider a potential restructuring of bad bank China Huarong Asset Management Co. The bond rally was halted by the largest rise in benchmark yields in a year.

Central bank oversight

Mexico’s central bank could raise interest rates on Thursday to contain inflation, even as the economy struggles to regain its footing after the sharpest economic contraction in nearly a century. The Turkish monetary authority is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged on the same day, despite pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to cut rates The CBRT has pledged to keep the key rate, currently at 19%, above inflation achieved and expected, and a surge in prices in July pushed inflation to 18.95% The Philippine central bank will likely keep its benchmark rate at an all-time high. 2% also Thursday. The RRR cut triggered a short USD / PHP hedge, said Eugenia Victorino, Asia Strategy Manager at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in Singapo D. But given the weak domestic demand, there is no real demand for the pair at this point. The country will release gross domestic product data on Tuesday. The economy likely grew 12.6% from a year ago in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg Economics. Strict two-week lockdown in Manila through August 20 weighs on growth prospects Peru’s central bank to hike rates by 25 basis points to 0.5% in response to rising inflation and expectations of inflation, according to Bloomberg Economics. From his latest meeting, in which policymakers raised the Selic rate by one percentage point, the head of Romania’s central bank, who recently took a more hawkish tone, will present an updated inflation forecast .

What else to watch out for

Inflation at China’s factories rose again to 9% in July as commodity prices soared, while basic consumer prices – which exclude volatile food and fuel costs. – grew the most in 18 months, according to a report, Mexico will release consumer price data for July on Monday. Monday, giving investors and economists a final snapshot of inflation ahead of Thursday’s central bank decision. The nation will also release industrial production figures on Wednesday. In Latin America’s largest economy, India will release inflation data on Thursday In Colombia, traders will monitor June retail sales on Thursday for clues as to how buyers behave in the face of lingering pandemic risk. Driven by recovery and energy prices On the same day, Poland is expected to post a rebound in its GDP in Malaysia as the release of GDP data, also on Friday, will show the economy grew by 14.5% compared to it a year ago, supported by a favorable base effect after last year’s contraction due to the pandemic, according to Bloomberg Economics

