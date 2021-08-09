Why would a businessman pay $ 100,000 for breakfast with Boris Johnson?





The Conservatives made numerous payments last year to a company owned by its president. Ben Elliot, who was appointed by Boris Johnson as co-chair of the Tories in 2019 after spending years introducing wealthy donors to the party, oversaw the payment of party funds to his own company, Hod Hill last year. The Tories decline to say how much was paid to Hod Hill, an unaudited small company owned by Elliot, which does not have a public profile but has assets of £ 2.4million. The money paid Elliot’s long-term business partner and co-director at Hod Hill, Jakob Widecki, and one of his employees, to work at the Conservative Party headquarters. Elliot oversees a secret Tory ‘advisory board’, some of whose members have donated at least £ 250,000 to the party, which regularly meets with Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Elliot, the Duchess of Cornwall’s nephew, has other ties between his companies and the Curators in the form of three big donors who are currently clients of Hawthorn Advisors, a public relations firm he co-founded. Elliot stepped down as director of Hawthorn in April 2020 but retains a 22% stake. The three donors, who have given the Tories nearly £ 1.2million since Elliot became party co-chair, are currently paying Hawthorn for public relations services. New secret club of millionaire conservative donors unveiled Lobbyists are supposed to register their clients, but public relations firms are not required to. Mohamed Amersi, a telecommunications millionaire born in Kenya, paid Elliot £ 15,000 a year for the privilege of being an ‘elite member’ of the Quintessentially concierge service for almost 20 years. Amersi paid £ 100,000 for a one-on-one breakfast with Boris Johnson. Amersi had “won” his prize at an event in December 2019. There was a lunch with Jeremy Hunt, the former Foreign Secretary, for whom he had paid a smaller sum of £ 15,000. Finally, there was a personal magic show from Penny Mordaunt, Minister of the Cabinet Office, for the same price. Elliot also assured him that he would become president of a new affiliate group. Conservative Friends of the Middle East and North Africa (Comena). This would have made Amersi the official link between conservative politicians and governments in the region. But like breakfast, that never happened, so Amersi started talking to the press about the Conservatives’ fundraising. Din Tai Fung, is a Taiwanese restaurant specializing in xiao long bao, or soup dumplings. Elliot is a director of Taster Food UK, the company behind the London branch, and owns a large number of shares. When the restaurant opened in Covent Garden in December 2018, Elliot provided instant publicity by bringing in Boris Johnson. At the same time, Quintessentially had a government contract, worth £ 400,000 per year, to organize ‘high profile’ networking and hosting events that put officials in touch with potential investors.

