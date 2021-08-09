Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan launches world’s largest urban Miyawaki forest in Lahore





Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the world’s largest urban Miyawaki forest in Lahore on August 9, 2021. Image credit: PID

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the world’s largest urban Miyawaki forest in Lahore as part of the 10 billion tree tree planting initiative.

The forest has been cultivated on 100 kanals with nearly 165,000 plants that will grow 10 times faster than in a normal forest using the Miyawaki planting technique.

Khan said Miyawki Forest will bring back the green glory and beauty of Lahore, once known as the City of Gardens. The launch of the world’s largest urban Miyawaki forest in Lahore is just the start of the government’s steps towards a greener and cleaner Pakistan, he said.

Urban trees can help reduce air pollution in the city where quiet smog and air pollution pose serious health risks. The government aims to reverse the effects of environmental neglect on urban development in Lahores, the prime minister said. Planting is vital in providing our future generations with a clean and healthy environment, he said.

Urban forests can help improve people’s health, reduce the harmful effects of air pollution and are integral to climate change mitigation.

He claimed that only 640 million plants were planted in 64 years in Pakistan, while a billion trees were planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province itself by his party, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf ( PTI), from 2013 to 2018. The government’s goal is to plant 10 billion trees across the country.

Imran Khan said Lahore’s largest urban forest is dedicated to Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, who died last month. At least 53 other Miyawaki forests are being developed in different parts of Lahore to reduce pollution and combat climate change. All trees have been geolocated to monitor growth and development.

What is the Miyawaki Method?

The Miyawaki planting method is based on the work of Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. With this afforestation technique, miniature forests can grow 10 times faster, become 30 times denser and 100 times richer in biodiversity than those planted by conventional planting techniques. Miyawaki forests can become mature ecosystems in just 20 years, compared to the 200 years it takes for a forest to regenerate on its own, studies suggest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/pakistan-pm-imran-khan-launches-worlds-largest-miyawaki-urban-forest-in-lahore-1.81476181 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos