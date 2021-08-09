PM Modi transfers 19,500 cr to more than 9.75 cr farmers under PM-KISAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi practically transferred on about Monday 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore of farmers benefiting under the government’s PM-KISAN program.

With this, the government has so far transferred nine tranches amounting to approximately 1.57 lakh crore to farming families under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) program.

After the release of the amount, the Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries of this program from all over the country.

An annual financial benefit of 6,000 are provided to eligible beneficiary farming families, payable in three equal installments of four months of 2,000 each, under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The plan was announced in February 2019 in the budget. The first installment was for the period from December 2018 to March 2019. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Addressing the virtual event in the presence of the Prime Minister, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that before the ninth installment, the central government had disbursed about 1.37 lakh crore to approximately 11 crore beneficiaries under the program.

The government has tied 2.28 crore to PM-KISAN beneficiaries with the Kisan credit card program, under which they have so far been able to receive a loan of up to 2.32 lakh crore.

He also said farmers have worked hard despite the challenges of COVID-19 and ensured bumper production last year. Better production is expected in the coming days due to the continued efforts of the farmers.

Expressing concern over the shortage of edible oils and legumes, Tomar said the government is focusing on increasing domestic production through several programs so that the country’s dependence on imports

Union Ministers of State for Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje, as well as Secretary of Agriculture Sanjay Aggarwal were among the ministers of state and officials attending the event.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.