Port: North Dakota senators stand up to Donald Trump and Fox News





My answer to them?

Why would I be?

Far from being critical, I encourage them.

For years, Republicans have ruled in a way the Fox News crowd pleases, up to and including disgraced former President Donald Trump. It was not a good strategy. The Trump era was a disaster, from a conservative standpoint, and Democrats were held accountable.

They are well positioned to advance the progressive cause further and faster than perhaps at any time since the Great Society agendas of the Lyndon Johnson era.

You might be inclined to believe that reality means it’s not time to compromise.

You would be wrong.

Republican intransigence, perpetrated in a perverse manner under the banner of respect for conservative principles, has not slowed the growth of the government. Under Trump’s leadership, our nation has increased its national debt in four years ($ 7.8 trillion) than in President Barack Obama’s eight years ($ 7.3 trillion).

Worse yet, this intransigence blocked Congress and allowed the executive to formulate policies unilaterally. The endless spirit and dysfunction in the House and Senate are the fertile soil in which the roots of the furious pace of President Joe Biden’s executive orders are planted.

The Conservatives need Congress to be functional again. We need him to act as the check on executive power that he was meant to be.

We need Congress to govern, even if we don’t like every decision made by Congress. The alternative is a power vacuum that has left our country lagging behind its peers in areas such as infrastructure, education, the military, etc.

Worse perhaps, this vacuum has allowed many completely irresponsible tax choices.

So it was refreshing to see Senator Cramer, a staunch supporter of Trump in the past, not only against the hapless former president, but also against a popular Fox News host with a strong defense of his support for the infrastructure bill. .

Trump’s cheerleader Maria Bartiromo on Sunday accused Cramer of betraying the Republican base for supporting the infrastructure bill. Cramer, to his credit, essentially scoffed at the accusation.

Cramer admitted that there were things he didn’t like about the bill and that if we were king he wouldn’t allow them to become law. But luckily our founders gave us something other than a king, ”he said.

An increasingly exasperated Bartiromo rejected Trump’s opposition to the Cramer bill.

He didn’t give a reason why it’s a bad deal other than his Joe Bidens, the senator replied. I understand his frustration, and he obviously has influence and has a legitimate opinion. But the point is, the American public, including the vast majority of Republicans, are very supportive of this.

Cramer is right.

Say what you want about the man, but he’s politically astute and he sees a deep desire to end crisis governance in the American public. The infrastructure bill is proof of this.

Is this all the Republicans want? No, this is not the case. Are these things Republicans absolutely don’t want? Yes, you can’t pass a bill in the Senate right now without making concessions to the Democrats who have the technical majority.

What Republicans like Cramer and Hoeven are betting on, I believe, is that compromise and insistence on a regular order in Congress will give them a better position to advance conservative principles in politics.

If that’s their point of view, I think they’re right.

This is an important development. We could potentially break the stubborn arms race that has gripped the federal government since the administration of George W. Bush.

If they can accomplish that, if they can free themselves from the impulse to rule in a way that makes them good at Fox News hosts and radio blowers, maybe we can rule this country in a more way. conservative than we have been.

