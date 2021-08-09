Jokowi invites people to eat local fruits, add nutrition and help farmers





The Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, said that horticulture is one of the agricultural sub-sectors which has the potential to be encouraged in order to improve the welfare of farmers, the regional economy, the national economy and even be able to increase trade through export. In 2020, horticultural exports amounted to USD 645.48 million, an increase of 37.75% compared to 2019. This increase in exports was dominated by fruit products where during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the realized value of fruit exports was recorded at USD 389.9 million, an increase of 30.31% compared to 2019 with five main destination countries namely China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. In terms of fruit production, from 2000 to 2020, the average growth of Indonesian fruit production per year increased by an average of 6.06 percent. However, ironically, this increase in production is not followed by an increase in the fruit consumption of Indonesians. Indonesians’ average consumption of fruit in 2020 is 88.56 grams / capita / day, down 1.4 percent from 2019. The consumption rate is only 59.04 percent of the minimum nutritional adequacy rate of the World Health Organization (WHO) which recommends a fruit consumption of 150 grams / capita / day. The series of events for the 6th Gelar Buah Nusantara in 2021 is expected to be the impetus for the rise of buah nusantara to be successful in the country and to be competitive abroad at a competitive price. “Consumption of fruits from the archipelago to maintain the body’s immunity!” Let’s eat fruit! ”, Concluded the coordinating minister Airlangga. Also present at the opening of the 6th GBN were the Ministers of the Forward Cabinet of Indonesia and the Governors, Regents and Mayors. Reporter: Caroline Saskia Tanoto

